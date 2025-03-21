Jaylen Petty named Gatorade state boys basketball player of the year after leading Rainier Beach to WIAA title
Jaylen Petty keeps getting buckets.
Now ... just in the form of recognition.
A week after earning Class 3A boys basketball tournament most valuable player honors in leading Rainier Beach High School to its 10th career WIAA championship, Petty - a New Mexico signee - was announced as the Gatorade state player of the year in Washington.
He averaged 24.5 points, 5.9 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 3.2 steals per game while shooting nearly 60 percent from the floor - and 46.6 percent from the 3-point arc.
Petty was also named WIBCA's "2025 Mr. Basketball," and will play for Team Washington in the upcoming "Northwest Shootout" at Portland State University.
He becomes the school's first Gatorade state MVP since current NBA player Dejounte Murray in 2015.
