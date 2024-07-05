Kamiakin's David Kuku adds shutdown presence to Washington State football recruiting class
Now a veteran playmaker, Kamiakin High School's David Kuku understands the dog-eat-dog nature of football.
Especially in one-on-one situations.
That is where Kuku flourishes, not only as the top class-of-2025 prospect from eastern Washington but also as the state's best overall cornerback recruit.
"I just like one-on-one matchups," Kuku said. "And I look at it as whose family is going to eat today."
Kuku is going to eat a lot of his meals, figuratively and literally, in Pullman. The three-star prospect, and No. 12 overall in-state recruit, announced Thursday he would be signing with Washington State University as part of the 2025 class.
The Braves have been on a roll sending rangy shutdown cornerbacks to FBS programs. The two-time all-4A Mid-Columbia Conference selection will join 2022 league defensive MVP Gabe Tahir (Boise State) playing major college football.
In fact, 247Sports.com national recruiting editor Brandon Huffman thinks Kuku is the more conplete prospect.
"I think Kuku has looser hops, better ball skils and better short-area quickness," Huffman said. "Tahir was more physical, but Kuku is the better true cornerback."
Kuku said he studied WSU's dept chart extensively and said a chance to play early was a factor in his decision. So was staying close to home.
He also valued Cougars coach Jake Dickert's "family-man" communication style, and gave WSU his pledge nearly three weeks after his official campus visit (June 14-16).
"I wanted to go somewhere where it was bigger than football," Kuku said.
Kuku joins a pair of in-state defensive lineman commits in Camas' Luke Webb (No. 25 recruit) and Tumwater's Malijah Tucker (No. 28) as part of this Cougars' class.