King's track athlete Jeshua Singletary voted Washington High School Athlete of Week
Congratulations to King's boys' track standout Jeshua Singletary for being voted SBLive’s Washington High School Athlete of the Week for March 17-March 22!
Easing into the spring season? Not Singletary, a junior and two-time Class 1A champion who won a fast race in the 100-meter finals at the Viking Relays, winning in 10:54 seconds, holding off Tumwater's Blake Kirkpatrick (10.87). Not only was it Singletary's personal-best time - he had only eclipsed 11 seconds once prior to this meet - he set the early lead in the state of Washington.
Singletary received 97.1% of the vote, beating out Mount Vernon's Brody Olmsted, who finished second.
WASHINGTON NOMINEES
Noah Coakes, Columbia River baseball: Would you enjoy a 6-foot-8 pitcher coming at you from the mound? Lynden didn't, and the reigning 2A GSHL pitcher of the year was part of team's combined no-hitter, striking out 11 over five innings in a 3-0 win at the Baseballism Classic.
Aspyn Evanson, Bonney Lake fastpitch: Registered her first career multiple-home run game (two) while driving in a career-high eight runs as the Panthers rallied from an early deficit to beat reigning Class 2B champion Adna at the Auburn Riverside Invitational. All three hits were for extra bases.
Adamarie Iñiguez, Wenatchee fastpitch: It was a double debut in the Panthers' comeback win over Ephrata. In the first game on their new field, Iniquez - a ninth grader - slugged a game-winning three-run home run in the seventh inning of a 6-5 victory.
Connor Inman, Puyallup boys track and field: In a home 4A SPSL dual meet against Curtis, the senior busted out a HUGE personal best in the shot put - a state-leading 62 feet, 5 inches - in winning the event. It was a PR by nearly 10 feet.
Ciana Johnson, Ballard girls track and field: What a sizzling breakout to begin your prep career. The ninth grader ran th 800 meters in 2 minutes, 10.57 seconds in her debut performance at the Nathan Hale Jamboree. Her time leads the state.
Aiden Jones, Arlington baseball: The "A-Town Ace" was at it again on the mound against 4A Wesco rival Glacier Peak. In just his second start of the season, Jones was one out from a complete game, tossing a two-hit shutout with 12 strikeouts in a 3-0 home victory.
Brody Olmsted, Mount Vernon baseball: Threw five innings of shutout ball, giving up just three hits while striking out five hitters as the Bulldogs captured the title as the PNW Kickoff Classic with a 9-0 win over Tumwater. Picked up a pair of hits and scored in team's semifinal win over Battle Ground.
Mason Pike, Puyallup baseball: Oregon State signee keeps mowing hitters down with that blazing fastball. He tossed six innings of shutout ball, striking out 13 hitters in the Vikings' 1-0 win over Kennedy Catholic.
