Lake Stevens newcomer's kickoff return voted top Washington high school football play of Week 10
Ninth grader Maxten 'Max' Cook brought a kickoff back 84 yards for the Vikings in their 4A state play-in victory over Tahoma
It's no secret one of the keys behind two-time defending Class 4A champion Lake Stevens' later-season resurgence has to do with the play of ninth grader Maxten "Max" Cook.
And the talented newcomer made an impact in his first playoff game last week against Tahoma - an 84-yard kickoff return for a touchdown in the team's runaway state play-in victory.
Cook's special-teams highlight was voted the top Week 10 play around the state of Washington. It received 55.7% of the vote, beating out Monroe's late-game touchdown pass against Bellarmine Prep, which received 42.0%
Watch the top plays from Week 10 in the video player below.
---
Published