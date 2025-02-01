Lake Washington vs. Woodinville: Live score, updates of Washington high school girls basketball (1/31/2025)
A few weeks ago, reigning 4A KingCo champion and third-ranked Woodinville ended the long league winning streak of its newest member - Lake Washington.
Now, Ashley Uusitalo and the No. 4 Kangs have an opportunity to return the favor and stay in the hunt for the upper-KingCo championship.
The two programs meet in a rematch Friday at 6:50 p.m. Pacific time in Woodinville. A live feed is available on NFHS Network (subscription only).
SBLive is tracking scores across the state of Washington through Week 11. Stay with us for the latest score and game updates from pregame to teardown. Refresh this post and scroll down for the latest.
PRE-GAME: LAKE WASHINGTON VS. WOODINVILLE
FIRST QUARTER
Updates will be provided once game begins.
---
About Lake Washington
Key players— G Julia Benthin, G Paige Citron, G Ashley Uusitalo.
About Woodinville
Key players— G Sienna Bieler, G Hailey Quiggle, G Jazzy Wilkerson
---
DOWNLOAD THE SBLIVE APP
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App
---