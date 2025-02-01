High School

Lake Washington vs. Woodinville: Live score, updates of Washington high school girls basketball (1/31/2025)

Falcons would clinch upper-division KingCo champions with a home win over the bouncy Kangaroos

Todd Milles

Just like in Class 3A, Lake Washington is a state contender in Class 4A, led by guard Ashley Uusitalo.

A few weeks ago, reigning 4A KingCo champion and third-ranked Woodinville ended the long league winning streak of its newest member - Lake Washington.

Now, Ashley Uusitalo and the No. 4 Kangs have an opportunity to return the favor and stay in the hunt for the upper-KingCo championship.

The two programs meet in a rematch Friday at 6:50 p.m. Pacific time in Woodinville. A live feed is available on NFHS Network (subscription only).

SBLive is tracking scores across the state of Washington through Week 11. Stay with us for the latest score and game updates from pregame to teardown. Refresh this post and scroll down for the latest.

PRE-GAME: LAKE WASHINGTON VS. WOODINVILLE

FIRST QUARTER

Updates will be provided once game begins.

---

About Lake Washington

Key players—  G Julia Benthin, G Paige Citron, G Ashley Uusitalo.

About Woodinville

Key players— G Sienna Bieler, G Hailey Quiggle, G Jazzy Wilkerson

---

---

Published
