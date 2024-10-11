Late-game Mount Si passing connection voted top Washington high school football play of Week 5
Facing the game's most critical fourth down near midfield in the final minutes, new Mount Si quarterback Cruz Langarica could have understandably shrunk in the moment.
Instead, he stood tall - and found a running mate in Zach Hillblom. Together, their 42-yard passing connection set up the Wildcats' game-winning field goal in a 21-20 victory over Woodinville in Snoqualmie.
Langarica found Hillblom in the middle of the field. The wide receiver made a move past a defender and ran all the way to the Falcons' 5 to set up the kick.
The play was voted the top Week 5 play around the state of Washington. It received 53.3% of the vote, edging out Sumner's tip-drill interception, which received 45.7%
Watch the top plays from Week 5 in the video player below.
---