Late-game Mount Si passing connection voted top Washington high school football play of Week 5

New starting quarterback Cruz Langarica delivers final-drive goods to get Wildcats first 4A KingCo win against Woodinville

Cruz Langarica's 42-yard pass to Zach Hillblom that set up Mount Si's game-winning FG to stun Woodinville is SBLive WA's Week 5 play of week. / Photo by Don Bartel

Facing the game's most critical fourth down near midfield in the final minutes, new Mount Si quarterback Cruz Langarica could have understandably shrunk in the moment.

Instead, he stood tall - and found a running mate in Zach Hillblom. Together, their 42-yard passing connection set up the Wildcats' game-winning field goal in a 21-20 victory over Woodinville in Snoqualmie.

Langarica found Hillblom in the middle of the field. The wide receiver made a move past a defender and ran all the way to the Falcons' 5 to set up the kick.

The play was voted the top Week 5 play around the state of Washington. It received 53.3% of the vote, edging out Sumner's tip-drill interception, which received 45.7%

Watch the top plays from Week 5 in the video player below.

