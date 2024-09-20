Life Christian's lineman-turned-tailback touchdown voted top Washington high school football play of Week 2
Atinae Nuu produced a breaking-tackles highlight during his 58-yard touchdown catch from Jabez Boyd in the Eagles' win over Napavine
In a back-and-forth game with small-school powerhouse Napavine, Life Christian Academy needed a play to regain the lead in the fourth quarter.
The Eagles turned to Atinae Nuu, a former lineman who is now a running back.
Nuu broke a few tackles on his way to a 58-yard touchdown catch from Jabez Boyd in Life Christian's comeback win - and it was voted the top Week 2 play around the state of Washington.
It received 57.5% of the vote, edging out Camas' Hayden Ollmann's interception against Clackmas of Oregon, which received 33.0%.
Watch the top plays from Week 2 in the video player below.
