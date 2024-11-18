Lind-Ritville-Sprague tailback Brody Boness voted Washington High School Athlete of Week
Congratulations to Lind-Ritzville-Sprague running back Brody Boness for being voted SBLive’s Washington High School Athlete of the Week for Nov. 4-Nov. 9!
What a way to leave the high school ranks! Boness has been a workhorse ball carrier during his entire career, but in his final game against Class 1A Riverside, he rushed 53 times for a program-record 428 yards (and had 504 all-purpose yards as well), scoring six touchdowns in a victory. He is also the school's career rushing leader with 4,419 yards and 65 touchdowns.
Boness received 51.2% of the vote, beating out Anacortes' wide receiver Brady Beaner, who finished second with 28.1%.
WASHINGTON NOMINEES
Brady Beaner, Anacortes football: As the fill-in quarterback for Ryan Harrington, the Montana commit recorded 409 yards of total offense - 268 passing and 141 rushing - and five touchdowns in one half against Foster as the defending Class 2A champions rolled in state play-in round.
Cooper Boyle, Tahoma boys cross country: Outkicked a pack of frontrunners that included defending state Ezra Teeples, of Kamiakin, to capture the WIAA Class 4A championship. His time was 14:57.20, the only runner to break the 15-minute mark.
Lilah Chase, Sethon Catholic girls soccer: Scored a pair of goals in the Cougars' Class 1A district semifinal win over Elma, then assisted on the only goal in a 1-0 win over Montesano that clinched the unbeaten school its first-ever district championship.
Laura Eichert, Lake Stevens girls volleyball: Helped her tean avenge an earlier loss to Glacier Peak by pounding out a match-high 31 kills as the Vikings claimed the 4A Wesco championship with a four-set triumph over the Grizzlies.
Kylah Madariaga, Wenatchee girls cross country: A year after finishing as the state runner-up to Skyline's Anna Callahan, the Panthers' standout pulled away from Bonney Lake's Latham West and Mount Si's Hailey Cossey over the final mile to win a Class 4A title in 17:40.60 at Sun Willows.
Parker Mady, Curtis football: Caught a touchdown pass on offense, and had three interceptions on defense, including the decisive 38-yard return for another score as the Vikings upended favored Glacier Peak, 28-0, in a Class 4A state play-in game.
Owen Powell, Mercer Island boys cross country: The national three-mile record-holder defending his Class 3A crown in Pasco with a winning time of 14:44.90, turning away Sea-King District rival Vincent Recupero, of Bishop Blanchet (14:48.4).
Sophia Rodriguez, Mercer Island cross country: Repeated as WIAA Class 3A champion by posting the best time of the day in any classification - 16:48.10 - fending off a serious challenge from Peninsula's Elektra Higgins (16:58.50) in Pasco.
Andre Watson, Sehome football: Set a single-game program receiving record in a 2A state play-in victory over Chief Sealth, hauling in 15 passes for 345 yards and four touchdowns. One of those was a 68-yard score in the third quarter.
