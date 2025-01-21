High School

Lind-Ritzville-Sprague basketball player Zoe Galbreath voted Washington High School Athlete of Week

Congratulations to the Broncos' super scorer for being voted SBLive’s Washington High School Athlete of the Week for Jan. 6-Jan. 11!

Todd Milles

Lind-Ritzville-Sprague's Zoe Galbreath voted SBLive WA athlete of week for Jan. 6-Jan. 11.
Lind-Ritzville-Sprague's Zoe Galbreath voted SBLive WA athlete of week for Jan. 6-Jan. 11. / Graphic illustration by Jesus Baca

Congratulations to Lind-Ritzville-Sprague Zoe Galbreath for being voted SBLive’s Washington High School Athlete of the Week for Jan. 6-Jan. 11!

A scorer at all three levels, the junior shooting guard had a 24-hour stretch she will never forget. In a 2B Northeast victory over Liberty of Spangle, Galbreath scored a school-record 50 points (including five 3-pointers) in a victory over Liberty of Spangle. The next night against 2023 state champion Colfax, she poured in 44 points in a win. Also had 25 points against Medical Lake.

Galbreath received 56.8% of the vote, beating out Camas' Keirra Thompson, who finished second with 42.9%.

We are currently accepting Washington Athlete of the Week nominations. If you would like to nominate an athlete, please email athleteoftheweek@scorebooklive.com or message us on Twitter or Instagram at @sblivewa.

WASHINGTON NOMINEES

Landen Birley, West Valley of Yakima boys basketball: Guard went on a weekend scoring heater - 31 points Friday against Sunnyside and 38 points Saturday against Moses Lake - in a pair of 4A CBBN victories.

Taydem Bylin, Enumclaw girls wrestling: As the No. 44 seed, took down 2023 WIAA champion Flor Parker-Borrero in the 140-pound semifinals at the "Braided 64" (formerly the Kelso Invite), then defeated Oregon state contender McKenna Unger, 13-3, in the championship finals.

Karsyn Freeman, Adna girls basketball: Premier scorer in Class 2B took over No. 1-vs-No. 2 matchup against Rainier with a game-high 29 points, including three 3-pointers (one from 23 feet to end third quarter) as the Pirates emerged with 50-37 home victory.

Malia Froemke, White River girls basketball: Sophomore guard tied a program record with 10 made 3-pointers (10-of-12) in scoring a career-high 32 points as the Hornets defeated Enumclaw in 3A NPSL action.

Brant Heppner, Lynden boys basketball: Big man with recent SPU offer had 27 points and 13 rebounds in team's win over Sedro-Woolley, and tallied 23 points, including five 3-pointers in a victory over Bellingham.

Jaylen McLaughlin, Bothell boys basketball: Sophomore continues to show he is one of state's up-and-comer scorers by tallying a career-high 40 points in a 4A KingCo loss to Redmond.

Jaylen Petty, Rainier Beach boys basketball: New Mexico signee scored a career-high 61 points as the highlight of a crazy triple double (61 points, 15 assists, 15 steals) in a 3A Metro victory over Nathan Hale.

Libby Roberts, University girls wrestling: Provided the thunderous result at the biggest girls invitational - the "Braided 64" (formerly the Kelso Invite) - by pinning Toppenish's Adalyne Montiel in 2:39 in the 110-pound finals (moved up one class) in matchup of multiple-WIAA title champions.

Keirra Thompson, Camas girls basketball: Boise State signee erupted for career-high 40 points in a win over Evergreen of Vancouver, then scored a game-high 34 points (seven 3-pointers) in a 4A GSHL showdown win over Union. She also went over 1,000 points for her career.

---

Published
Todd Miles
TODD MILLES

Todd Milles is a Regional Editor for SBLive Sports, covering Washington, Idaho and Montana.

Home/Washington