Linemen Demetri Manning and Willi Wascher 'drive each other to greatness' with Bellevue football
TUMWATER, Wash. - Personality-wise, Demetri Manning and Willi Wascher could not be more different.
At 6-foot-7, Manning is the mountainous presence on the Bellevue High School football team - a booming baritone with the charisma of a Marvel Comics superhero.
Meanwhile, Wascher is more laid back and self-contained, but also a follow-me leader who sets an exemplary tone.
And yet, the Power 5 (well, now Power 4) commits - Manning to Oregon and Wascher to USC - are very good friends who share a singular goal of leading the Wolverines to another WIAA Class 3A championship. Bellevue defeated 2022 champion Yelm in for the state title last December in Husky Stadium.
Both participated at the Thurston County Team Camp on Friday at Tumwater High School.
"It's been awesome to watch them develop," Bellevue coach Michael Kneip said. "They are kind of thunder and lightning, personality-wise. But they drive each other to greatness. When they go at each other, it is best on best."
The three-star prospects, who rank inside the top 15 recruits in the 2025 class, according to 247Sports.com (Manning is No. 4; Wascher is No. 13), are arguably the best at their position in the state.
Manning is the prototypical left tackle while Wascher is the rare four-year starter at Bellevue at center.
"Usually there comes some animosity with guys like this, like, 'Who is the better player?'" Kneip said. "But they are not that way at all."
After one season at Kent-Meridian, Manning came to Bellevue as a sophomore in 2022, and immediately felt at home. He knew many of the players on the team, including Wascher, through Football University (FBU) youth football.
"The first day of school wasn't really a first day of school because I kind of knew everybody," Manning said.
Manning mostly played on the defensive line during his first season, but transitioned to the offensive line last fall to pair with Wascher.
And Bellevue's Wing-T offense was nearly unstoppable behind the two all-state performers on its way to the Class 3A title.
"Our team looks up to (Manning) as a leader with how big he is," Wascher said. "He is a role model for the whole school and for the whole football team. Whatever he does, we follow."