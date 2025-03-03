Lummi Nation basketball player Jerome Toby Jr. voted Washington High School Athlete of Week
Congratulations to Lummi Nation's Jerome Toby Jr. for being voted SBLive’s Washington High School Athlete of the Week for Feb. 17-Feb. 22!
If Lummi Nation boys are going to make noise at the Class 1B boys basketball championships this week in Spokane, chances are Toby - son of the coach with the same name - will be in the middle of big things. The junior scored 27 points to lead Lummi to the tri-district championship over Neah Bay, tallying 19 points in the second half - including a 10-for-10 showing from the free-throw line. He is the two-time 1B Northwest player of the year.
Toby received 71.1% of the vote, beating out the Orting wrestling duo of A.J. Salghero and Quentin Harding, who finished second with 27.3%.
WASHINGTON NOMINEES
Shayla Cordis, North Thurston girls basketball: With backcourt mate Soraya Ogaldez in fout trouble, the Rams' guard scored 24 points, including 17 in first half, to lead the Rams to Class 3A bi-district crown over White River. Also had 37 points in semifinal win over River Ridge.
Austin Gonia, Tenino boys basketball: Ended the Beavers' Class 1A state-clinching rally at districts with 38 points in a win over Columbia of White Salmon, and 32 points in an overtime win over King's Way Chrstian in a loser-out game
Rylee Evans, Puyallup girls gymnastics: Recorded the highest score to win a WIAA all-around championship (37.175), edging out Auburn's Addi Reynolds (37.00) on Friday. Then came back to win the Class 4A vault with a score of 9.550.
Quentin Harding and A.J. Salguero, Orting boys wrestling: Cardinals continued state-record run oc crowning four-time WIAA champions as these two seniors brought total to five. Harding won at 157 pounds in Class 2A; Salguero was at 138.
Ben Madson, Wenatchee boys swimming: University of Missouri signee won his fifth career WIAA championship by winning the 100-yard backstroke in 47.82 seconds - 1.3 seconds faster than Mount Rainier's Will Spencer.
Libby Roberts, University girls wrestling: Capped one of most dominant careers in state history by winning fourth Mat Classic crown in Class 3A 110-pound division. Spent a total of 6:35 on the mat in five matches - all pins - in winning the championship.
Faith Tarrant, Prairie girls wrestling: School's student-body president became first boy or girl from Clark County to win four career WIAA championships when she dominated Class 3A 235-pound class (four pins), including a finals' fall over Oak Harbor's Olivia Hudson in 1:24.
Avi West, Northwest Christian of Colbert boys basketball: Scored 28 points against Freeman in the Class 2B district tournament to crack the 2,000-point career scoring mark. He now has 2,056 points heading into the WIAA championships.
Kiyanno Zuniga, Toppenish boys wrestling: Became first wrestler in school history to win four Mat Classic championships when he defeated Othello's Camilo Mendez III, 10-3, in the Class 2A 150-pound finals
