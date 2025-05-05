Mark Morris softball ace Makenzie Henthorn voted Washington High School Athlete of Week
Congratulations to Mark Morris softball standout Makenzie Henthorn for being voted SBLive’s Washington High School Athlete of the Week for April 21-April 26!
Is there anybody having a better softball season in Washington than this talented junior? As the catalyst for the No. 1 Monarchs, Henthorn shut down/lit up three 2A GSHL opponents, winning two games in the circles while striking out 28 batters in 15 total innings and accumulating at least two hits in each game against Columbia River, Woodland and Hockinson, including a pair of home runs. Overall, Henthorn has won 11 games and socked 13 home runs this season.
Henthorn received 65.5% of the vote, beating out Richland softball player Emmalee Mohr, who was second with 34.1%.
WASHINGTON NOMINEES
Kenyon Andrews, Hazen boys track and field: Became Washington's all-time leader in the 300-meter leader with his time of 36.24 seconds at a KingCo dual meet, breaking Lyricc Lopez's record time (36.26). Andrews is reigning Class 3A champion in the event as well.
Sutton Flint, Liberty of Issaquah boys track and field: Among the state leaders in all three sprints (100, 200, 400), junior won the 110-meter hurdles in state-leading (and PR) 13.44 seconds, which just missed all-time Washington record. He is ranked No. 2 in the country this spring.
Josiah Gopaul, Cascade Christian boys soccer: Tallied a season-high four goals and an assist in the Cougars' lopsided win over King's. Three of those goals came in the second half, including a pair of scores on penalty kicks.
Ally Hetzel, Mount Si softball: UW signee might do a lot of things in sport - but never this again. Against Hazen, she had a 10 RBI-showing, fueled by a pair of home runs, including a grand slam in a 26-0 win. Also homered later in the week against Moses Lake and Sammamish.
Shane Johnson, Lake Washington baseball: Extended his scoreless streak to 17 innings by tossing a five-inning no-hitter against KingCo foe Mount Si. He struck out seven batters in notching a victory in his third consecutive outing.
Tom McDevitt, Cashmere baseball: Tossed six no-hit innings of shutout baseball, striking out 14 batters to get the Bulldogs going in a 1A SCAC sweep of Connell. The junior also laced a double from the bottom of the order.
Chase McGee, Camas boys track and field: He finally surpassed Washington pole vault legend (and idol) Casey Carrigan (17 feet, 41/2 inches) in becoming the all-time leader. Went 17-5 in his first try at a 4A GSHL dual meet against Union to eclipse 56-year-old record.
Emmalee Mohr, Richland softball: Cranked a big home run and drove in four RBI in 4A/3A MCC sweep of Kennewick. Also pitched four shutout innings to earn the win in the first game of the doubleheader.
Shelby Swanson, East Valley of Spokane softball: Senior infielder went off against unbeaten 2A GSL Deer Park, collecting three hits, including a home run and double, and driving in five runs in toppling the Stags.
