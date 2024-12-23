Marysville Getchell basketball player Bubba Palacol voted Washington High School Athlete of Week
Congratulations to Marysville Getchell's Bubba Palacol for being voted SBLive’s Washington High School Athlete of the Week for Dec. 9-Dec. 14!
For a teenager whose career scoring average is well north of 20 points per game, Palacol sure doesn't get much recognition. But the senior guard keeps climbing the program ranks, eclipsing 1,500 career points in a non-league win over Bothell. He tallied a game-high 37 points in the game. For the season, Palacol is averaging 28.4 points per outing.
Palacol received 88.6% of the vote, beating out Cle Elum-Roslyn guard Grace Giondo, who finished second with 9.3%.
WASHINGTON NOMINEES
Kawehi Borden, Sumner girls basketball: In a much-anticipated matchup at four-time defending Class 3A champion Garfield, the sophomore poured in a game-high 28 points in Sumner's road victory.
Grace DeHoog, Nooksack Valley girls basketball: The two-time defending Class 1A champions might not have Devin Coppinger anymore - but they have a double-double threat in DeHoog, who had a career-best 31 points and 18 rebounds in a win over Lakewood.
Lay'lee Dixon, Prosser girls basketball: Scored a career-high 37 points, and became the school's 11th member of the 1,000-point club in the first half of an easy 2A CWAC win over Ephrata.
Grace Glondo, Cle Elum-Roslyn girls basketball: In a showdown between a pair of top-10 squads in Class 2B, the junior guard sank a career-best nine 3-pointers as part of program-record 42 points as the Warriors thumped Mabton.
Soraya Ogaldez, North Thurston girls basketball: Already had a pair of 32-point games, but was especially good in a with over Mount Tahoma, reaching that total on 15-of-26 shooting with seven steals.
Mason Perez, Othello wrestling: Reigning 2A CWAC defensive player of the year in football captured his first Tri-State title with a 7-0 win over Hermiston's iDominic Echeverria n the 285-pound finals. Perez is undefeated in this early winter season.
Ari Richardson, Columbia River boys basketball: Exploded for a school-record 43 points, including a career-high 10 3-pointers as the streaking Rapids pounded Ridgefield in 2A GSHL action.
Libby Roberts, University girls wrestling: Three-time defending Mat Classic champion repeated at the "Women of Ironman" tournament in Ohio, winning the 110-pound weight class. She defeated home-state standout Kayla Moroschan, 3-1, in overtime in the championship finals.
Landon Short, Republic boys basketball: This ninth grader is filling it up early this season. He scored a career-best 52 points (18-of-36 shooting) in a loss to Cusick. He now has four games of 37 points or more this winter.
