Mat Classic 2025: WIAA state wrestling 2A, 1A and B championship results, team scores In Tacoma Dome
TACOMA, Wash. - The pre-tournament winning checkpoints aligned between Orting and Toppenish.
Both have had longstanding state-tournament success - the Cardinals in Class 2A, and Toppenish in Class 1A (and 2A before that).
Both came into Mat Classic XXXVI with big-match champions - ones who came into the weekend on four-peat quests.
They were clearly the top two programs in Washington, regardless of classification.
But the crucial advantage that carried Orting was sheer numbers - a tournament-best 24 entrants, which was seven more than its chief rival.
And to Orting's credit, it didn't rest on that edge as it also wrestled well - good enough to turn what many expected to be the weekend's best team race into a runaway triumph.
Led by six Mat Classic winners, including four-time champions A.J. Salguero (132 pounds) and Quentin Harding (157), the Cardinals scored 434 points - well ahead of the runner-up Wildcats, who were second at 317.
"When they wrestle to their potential," Orting wrestling coach Jody Coleman said, "they just look amazing."
Which is why Coleman carefully chose a new color for suit for championship night - pure white.
"It's about starting new traditions and everlasting things," Coleman said. "And the thing I've been telling the boys, I am going to wear white - and we are going to beat (Toppenish) forever."
Toppenish got its licks in, including crowning its first four-time state champion in Kiyanno Zuniga, who won the 150 championship with a 10-3 win over Othello's Camilo Mendez III.
But it was the younger Zuniga - Justyce - who made sure this intra-state rivalry will have a lot of juice and tension for years to come.
In a matchup of two-time defending WIAA champions, Zuniga dominated Orting's Dominic Thomas, 13-3, in the 132 finals.
And during the match, Zuniga played to his home crowd, drawing the ire of Orting coaches. Zuniga will have an opportunity next winter to go for four Mat Classic titles.
As anti-climatic as the Orting-Toppenish race turned out, the 'B' boys battle between defending state champion Tonasket and Okanogan came down to one championship match 165.
In position to win their first Mat Classic crown, the Bulldogs moved into the lead when defending state champion Chad Busching won the 144 title by a 9-6 decision over Selkirk's Jaxson Chantry.
The Tigers had one shot to regain the lead for good with sophomore Chub Plank facing Selkirk's Jameson Davis in the 165 finals.
Plank nearly came away with a first-minute pin, grabbing an 8-2 lead.
Slowly, Davis whittled away at the deficit with takedowns, including one that cut it to 9-8 with 50 seconds remaining.
And Davis was putting on the pressure, getting a hold of Plank's legs as the crowd roared. But he missed the match-winning takedown, instead giving one up at the buzzer as the Tonasket hero won, 13-8.
The Tigers won the team title, 276.5-273.5.
Plank said he was aware his team trailed in the team race heading into the match, but noted he had a different motivation for getting the victory.
"That was for my brother (Tyge), honestly," Plank said. "He lost to the (138) finals to a sophomore, and he got second last year, too."
It isn't easy living in the Yakima valley and living in Toppenish's big shadow, which is something Wapato has had to do the past few years.
But when the Wildcats moved to 2A, the Wolves made their move as new 1A kings - and claimed their first Mat Classic championship with 300.5 points.
"Being they are our neighbors, we always had that rivalry. But we were under their shadow. and it's because they are a great team," Wapato wrestling coach Chris Garza said.
"But we were going to get this state title for our community."
---
Here are how the team races finished up Saturday night in Class 2A, 1A and 'B' boys and girls at Mat Classic XXXVI in the Tacoma Dome:
CLASS 2A BOYS
Team scores: Orting 434, Toppenish 317
Orting champions: Nery Rivas (106) p. Black Hills' Roberto Rivera-Jesus, 2:38; Trevor Anderson (120) d. Woodland's Mathis Johns, 17-0.; Alan "A.J." Salguero (138) d. Deer Park's Gavin Carnahan, 15-0; Michael Fritz (145) d. Burlington-Edison's Chase Weber, 7-1; Quentin Harding (157) d. Orting's William Lowery, 20-4' Levi DiCugno (175) d. Bainbridge's Garrett Goade, 5-2.
Toppenish champions: Steve Romero (113) d. Ellensburg's Cash Eylar, 23-3; Isaiah Rios (126) d. Orting's Ty Satiacum Jr., 7-2; Justyce Zuniga (132) d. Orting's Dominic Thomas, 13-3; Kiyanno Zuniga (150) d. Othello's Camilo Mendez III, 10-3; Anthony Nava (285) d. Othello's Mason Perez, 4-1.
How did Orting clinch: What a tournament for the Cardinals, who saw 17 of their 24 wrestlers earn top-eight podium finishes, including the six champions. And they left with a pair of four-timers in Salguero and Harding.
---
CLASS 2A GIRLS
Team scores: Toppenish 273.5, Othello 221.5.
Toppenish champions: Sophia Torrez (105) p. Washington's Kyler Menza, 1:55; Adalyne Montiel (110) d. Othello's Grayce Mendez, 18-3; Sara Ortega (135) p. Orting Jayden Crouch, 1:57; Makayla Torres (170) p. Bainbridge's Sage Swalley, 2:44.
Othello champions: None.
How did Toppenish clinch: After the Huskies won the district tournament a week ago, there was a thought that Toppenish's five-peat bid would be in jeopardy. Not so. Not only did the Wildcats have four Mat Classic champions, but they had nine state placers in sewing it up early.
---
CLASS 1A BOYS
Team scores: Wapato 300.5, Zillah 235.
Wapato champions: None.
Zillah champions: Aiden Ford (215) p. Montesano's Felix Romero, :45..
How did Wapato clinch: All five of the team's finalists lost, but it didn't matter - the Wolves collected gobs of points behind nine state placers in building a big lead, and walking out of Tacoma with a first Mat Classic championship.
---
CLASS 1A/B GIRLS
Team scores: Granger 184, Royal 181.5.
Granger champions: Kiara Torres (100) d. Zillah's Esperanza Alejandre, 10-1; Malia Riojas (105) p. Blaine's Makenna Lausier, 2:40; Gabrielle Beger (115) d. North Beach's Mayra Standberg, 13-0;
Royal champions: None.
How did Granger clinch: A big rally by the lightweights in the finals gave the Spartans a 2.5-point lead. And after Knights' lone finalist Lauren Jenks lost in 135 finals to Evelyn Phillips, of Curley, the school clinched its first WIAA championship - in any sport.
---
CLASS 'B' BOYS
Team scores: Tonasket 276.5, Okanogan 273.5.
Tonasket champions: Gerardo Hernandez (132) p. Goldendale's Brock Armstrong, 2:26; Chub Plank (165) d. Selkirk's Jameson Davis, 13-8.
Okanogan champions: Chance Patrick (106) d. Tonasket's Miguel Tepaz, 11-8; Tanner Grooms (120) p. Granger's Jaime Roman, 2:35; Chad Busching (144) d. Selkirk's Jaxson Chantry, 9-6.
How did Tonasket clinch: With the Tigers trailing by one point, Plank came through - and was greeted by a big team hug afterward. He broke out to an 8-2 lead in the 165 finals, but needed a late takedow to turn away Davis.
---