Mat Classic 2025: WIAA state wrestling 4A and 3A championship results, team updates In Tacoma Dome

Tahoma boys repeat as 4A champions after holding off Mead in finals while White River breaks tie with Hermiston to win 3A boys crown

Todd Milles

Sophomore Owen Marshall was Tahoma's only WIAA champion at 126 pounds in Class 4A.
Sophomore Owen Marshall was Tahoma's only WIAA champion at 126 pounds in Class 4A. / Photo by Todd Milles

Here are how the team races finished up late Friday night in Class 4A and 3A boys and girls at Mat Classic XXXVI in the Tacoma Dome:

---

CLASS 4A BOYS

Team scores: Tahoma 226, Mead 219.5

Tahoma champions: Owen Marshall (126) p. Mead's James Mason, 3:10.

Mead champions: Kaysic Lundquist (120) d. Sunnyside's Samuel Valencia, 12-1

---

CLASS 4A GIRLS

Team scores: Richland 180, Sumner 158.5.

Richland champions: None.

Sumner champions: Bailee Wagner (115) p. Richland's Savannah Thorpe, 1:10; Saige McCleery (130) d. Rogers' Lindy Strowbridge, 17-0.

---

CLASS 3A BOYS

Team scores: White River 252, Hermiston 242.5.

White River champions: Caleb Dale (150) d. Southridge's Quinton Ellison, 15-0; Riley Simmons (215) p. Decatur's Nehemiah Washington, 3:45.

Hermiston champions: Jaysen Rodriguez (138) d. Silas' Emanuel Cater, 5-0.

---

CLASS 3A GIRLS

Team scores: Kelso 217.5, Peninsula 210

Kelso champions: None

Peninsula champions: Mira Sonnen (145) d. Bellevue's Josephine Ives, 7-0; Bailey Parker (155) p. Snohomish's Jillian Hrade, 5:35; Lindsey Shipp (170) p. Kennewick's Jaylee Lopez, 5:58.

---

Todd Miles
TODD MILLES

Todd Milles is a Regional Editor for SBLive Sports, covering Washington, Idaho and Montana.

