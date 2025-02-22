Mat Classic 2025: WIAA state wrestling 4A and 3A championship results, team updates In Tacoma Dome
Here are how the team races finished up late Friday night in Class 4A and 3A boys and girls at Mat Classic XXXVI in the Tacoma Dome:
---
CLASS 4A BOYS
Team scores: Tahoma 226, Mead 219.5
Tahoma champions: Owen Marshall (126) p. Mead's James Mason, 3:10.
Mead champions: Kaysic Lundquist (120) d. Sunnyside's Samuel Valencia, 12-1
---
CLASS 4A GIRLS
Team scores: Richland 180, Sumner 158.5.
Richland champions: None.
Sumner champions: Bailee Wagner (115) p. Richland's Savannah Thorpe, 1:10; Saige McCleery (130) d. Rogers' Lindy Strowbridge, 17-0.
---
CLASS 3A BOYS
Team scores: White River 252, Hermiston 242.5.
White River champions: Caleb Dale (150) d. Southridge's Quinton Ellison, 15-0; Riley Simmons (215) p. Decatur's Nehemiah Washington, 3:45.
Hermiston champions: Jaysen Rodriguez (138) d. Silas' Emanuel Cater, 5-0.
---
CLASS 3A GIRLS
Team scores: Kelso 217.5, Peninsula 210
Kelso champions: None
Peninsula champions: Mira Sonnen (145) d. Bellevue's Josephine Ives, 7-0; Bailey Parker (155) p. Snohomish's Jillian Hrade, 5:35; Lindsey Shipp (170) p. Kennewick's Jaylee Lopez, 5:58.
---