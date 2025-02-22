Mat Classic 2025: WIAA state wrestling 4A and 3A semifinal results, team updates In Tacoma Dome
TACOMA, Wash. - Derek Colman-Brusa is bound to play major college football someday, maybe as soon as 2026. He is the state's top junior from Kennedy Catholic
And he is developing quickly as a wrestler
Unfortunately, he ran into arguably the top 285-pounder in Washington in Glacier Peak's Connor Aney, the two-time defending Class 4A champion. They met in the WIAA semifinals Friday afternoon.
Aney was awarded a penalty point, grabbed a two-point lead - and held on for a 2-1 win. He will face Emerald Ridge's Jesse Mains in the finals.
"The sport of wrestling, you are not going to pin everybody," Brusa-Colman said. "You have to work in layers, and find points where you can."
The final four in Class 4A and 3A girls and boys tournaments at Mat Classic XXXVI wrapped up Friday night, and the boys' team races in Class 4A and Class 3A are still up in the air. Tahoma (4A) has a slim lead while White River and Hermiston of Oregon (3A) are tied.
---
CLASS 4A BOYS
Team scores: Tahoma 220, Mead 214.5
Tahoma finalists: Owen Marshall, 126.; Isac Deonigi, 157; Adriano Perez, 175
Mead finalists: Kaysic Lundquist, 120; James Mason, 126; Logan Ullah, 190; Braeden Harvey, 215
---
CLASS 4A GIRLS
Team scores: Richland 180, Sumner 147, Sunnyside 144.5, Lake Stevens 144.5.
Richland finalists: Savannah Dufault, 110; Savannah Thorpe, 115; Alexis Allen, 120
---
CLASS 3A BOYS
Team scores: White River 238.5, Hermiston 238.5.
White River finalists: Caleb Dale, 150; Luke Lisherness, 175; Riley Simmons, 215.
Hermiston finalists: Aidan Larson, 132; Jaysen Rodriguez, 138.
---
CLASS 3A GIRLS
Team scores: Kelso 217.5, Peninsula 194
Kelso finalists: Leah Wallway, 105; Kamiah Gaerlan, 115.
Peninsula finalists: Georgina Johnson, 100; Mira Sonnen, 145; Bailey Parker, 155; Lindsey Shipp, 170.
---