Mia Augustavo-Fisher gives in to family tug over championship bug with Lakeside of Seattle girls basketball
It took something great for Mia Augustavo-Fisher to leave a WIAA championship contender at Lakeside of Seattle.
And that tug was family.
Nearly two months after leading the Lions to the Class 3A girls basketball championship game, Augustavo-Fisher has left the program to take the head job at Bishop Blanchet, also a member of the 3A Metro League.
So why would see leave a promising team that should be in the championship hunt again in 2026 for a retooling Braves' program (albeit with 20 wins) that was competing in the league's second tier last season?
If you check out her married name - Augustavo - you'd understand how intertwined it is with Bishop Blanchet athletics.
"My wife, Michelle, graduated and played there. And here father was the previouys coach before his cancer diagnosis," Augustavo-Fisher said.
"It just made sense for our family to go there."
As exciting as last season was at Lakeside, Augustavo-Fisher was also dealing with the loss of her father-in-law, John, who lost his battle with cancer in December. He had been the girls basketball coach at Inglemoor and Bishop Blanchet.
And yet, it took a personal tragedy to also remind her how special a connection she had at Lakeside.
"When John passed away, and I was at Blanchet for his memorial, I looked around and my whole (Lakeside) team was behind me," Augustavo-Fisher said. "Nobody told then to do that. That is how incredible they are. They were there from some of my hardest times."
In her seven seasons at Lakeside, Augustavo-Fisher led the Lions to the Class 3A championships in each of the past four seasons - including a third-place showing in 2024, and losing to Brynn McGaughy and Central Valley in the state championship game in March in the Tacoma Dome.
"They are a big piece of my life," Augustavo-Fisher said. "They helped me become a pretty good coach."
But now, it is on to Bishop Blanchet where her wife, Michelle, starred (2002-04) before going to the University of San Diego, then the University of Washington.
Michelle and longtime assistant Peter Garmoe will be joining her on a Braves' squad that returns its top four scorers, led by forward Brooke Campbell.
"Bringing the crew over," Augustavo-Fisher said.
