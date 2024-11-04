Montesano quarterback Tyson Perry voted Washington High School Athlete of Week
Congratulations to Montesano's Tyson Perry for being voted SBLive’s Washington High School Athlete of the Week for Oct. 21-Oct. 26!
Montesano was in need of a comeback - on its fall season, and in a non-league showdown with fellow Class 1A powerhouse Nooksack Valley. And with the Bulldogs trailing in the second half, Perry - a junior - was dynamic. He passed for 350 yards and three touchdowns, and his game-winning 67-yard score to Terek Gunter with 4:25 capped a furious rally as Montesano scored the final 17 points of the game in a 34-28 victory.
Perry received 53.4% of the vote, beating out Onalaska running back Rodrigo Rodriguez who finished second with 44.6%.
WASHINGTON NOMINEES
Gabe Borisch, Southridge football: He posted his seventh 100-yard rushing game (and third 200-yard outing) with a career-high 267 yards on 21 carries, scoring two touchdowns in the Suns' lopsided victory over Hanford.
Talan Bungard, Ferndale football: What didn't the Golden Eagles' standout do in a win over Sedro-Woolley? He rushed for 210 yards and two touchdowns, added a pair of receiving scores and returned a fumble 42 yards for a defensive touchdown.
Dexter Delaney, Liberty Bell boys cross country: Won the 2B/1B Central Washington championships with a 5K time of 15 minutes, 14.18 seconds, which is not only a personal record, but it leads the classification as its top mark by more than 25 seconds.
Alex Martinez, Zillah football: On senior night, the Leopards' standout rushed for 280 yards and three touchdowns, including first-half scores of 70 and 75 yards. He also caught four passes for 128 yards (for 408 yards of offense) in a big win over Wahluke.
Alyssa Melendez, Chiawana slowpitch: The all-Mid-Columbia Conference outfielder swung a hot bat in the Class 4A title game against Mead, cranking out a pair of solo home runs, including what proved to be the game winner in the fifth inning in a 5-4 win to complete team's four-peat.
Rodrigo Rodriguez, Onalaska football: In one of the biggest Class 2B games of the year, the all-state running back rushed for 153 yards and four touchdowns, including a back-breaking 48-yard scamper with 40 seconds remaining in the first half of the Loggers' shutout over Toledo.
Rylee Russell, Freeman girls soccer: Registered her seventh match scoring four or more goals in a 14-2 win over Kettle Falls. Russell, a junior striker, tallied four goals in the win, bringing her season total to a state-best 44, which is also a school record.
Wongani "Gani" Schlegel, Columbia of White Salmon football: Got it done on both sides of the ball, rushing for 212 yards and a pair of scores while returning an interception 77 yards for a third-quarter touchdown in a win over Fort Vancouver.
Jayden Woodland, Puyallup football: In just his third game with the team, the junior caught three touchdowns (and had 97 yards), and returned an interception 37 yards for another score as Puyallup locked up a playoff spot in the 4A SPSL with a win over Curtis.
