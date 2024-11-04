High School

Montesano quarterback Tyson Perry voted Washington High School Athlete of Week

Congratulations to the Bulldogs' quarterback on being voted SBLive’s Washington High School Athlete of the Week for Oct. 21-Oct. 26!

Todd Milles

Montesano's Tyson Perry voted SBLive WA athlete of week for Oct. 21-26.
Montesano's Tyson Perry voted SBLive WA athlete of week for Oct. 21-26. / Graphic illustration by Jesus Baca

Congratulations to Montesano's Tyson Perry for being voted SBLive’s Washington High School Athlete of the Week for Oct. 21-Oct. 26!

Montesano was in need of a comeback - on its fall season, and in a non-league showdown with fellow Class 1A powerhouse Nooksack Valley. And with the Bulldogs trailing in the second half, Perry - a junior - was dynamic. He passed for 350 yards and three touchdowns, and his game-winning 67-yard score to Terek Gunter with 4:25 capped a furious rally as Montesano scored the final 17 points of the game in a 34-28 victory.

Perry received 53.4% of the vote, beating out Onalaska running back Rodrigo Rodriguez who finished second with 44.6%.

We are currently accepting Washington Athlete of the Week nominations. If you would like to nominate an athlete, please email athleteoftheweek@scorebooklive.com or message us on Twitter or Instagram at @sblivewa.

WASHINGTON NOMINEES

Gabe Borisch, Southridge football: He posted his seventh 100-yard rushing game (and third 200-yard outing) with a career-high 267 yards on 21 carries, scoring two touchdowns in the Suns' lopsided victory over Hanford.

Talan Bungard, Ferndale football: What didn't the Golden Eagles' standout do in a win over Sedro-Woolley? He rushed for 210 yards and two touchdowns, added a pair of receiving scores and returned a fumble 42 yards for a defensive touchdown.

Dexter Delaney, Liberty Bell boys cross country: Won the 2B/1B Central Washington championships with a 5K time of 15 minutes, 14.18 seconds, which is not only a personal record, but it leads the classification as its top mark by more than 25 seconds.

Alex MartinezZillah football: On senior night, the Leopards' standout rushed for 280 yards and three touchdowns, including first-half scores of 70 and 75 yards. He also caught four passes for 128 yards (for 408 yards of offense) in a big win over Wahluke.

Alyssa Melendez, Chiawana slowpitch: The all-Mid-Columbia Conference outfielder swung a hot bat in the Class 4A title game against Mead, cranking out a pair of solo home runs, including what proved to be the game winner in the fifth inning in a 5-4 win to complete team's four-peat.

Rodrigo Rodriguez, Onalaska football: In one of the biggest Class 2B games of the year, the all-state running back rushed for 153 yards and four touchdowns, including a back-breaking 48-yard scamper with 40 seconds remaining in the first half of the Loggers' shutout over Toledo.

Rylee Russell, Freeman girls soccer: Registered her seventh match scoring four or more goals in a 14-2 win over Kettle Falls. Russell, a junior striker, tallied four goals in the win, bringing her season total to a state-best 44, which is also a school record.

Wongani "Gani" Schlegel, Columbia of White Salmon football: Got it done on both sides of the ball, rushing for 212 yards and a pair of scores while returning an interception 77 yards for a third-quarter touchdown in a win over Fort Vancouver.

Jayden Woodland, Puyallup football: In just his third game with the team, the junior caught three touchdowns (and had 97 yards), and returned an interception 37 yards for another score as Puyallup locked up a playoff spot in the 4A SPSL with a win over Curtis.

---

Published
Todd Miles
TODD MILLES

Home/Washington