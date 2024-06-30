Mount Si's Lattimore Ford showing at events such as WIBCA June D1 Showcase that he's arriving quickly
BELLEVUE, Wash. - For a good part of last season, Lattimore Ford did not mind being a No. 3 option on eventual WIAA Class 4A champion Mount Si's basketball squad.
For starters, he was new to the program. He was just a sophomore as the Wildcats were guided by senior guards Trevor Hennig and Blake Forrest.
And yet, by the end of the season, Ford's production spoke louder volumes than just being a back-seat playmaker. He averaged 17.3 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game as a first-time starter.
Which begs the question now - if that was secondary, what will primary look like?
That is what folks are getting a glimpse of these days at high-profile events, including this weekend's WIBCA's June D1 Showcase at Bellevue College and other area high school gymnasiums.
And right now, the view of the bouncy 6-foot-7 forward is pretty good. He has already become a primary University of Washington target under new coach Danny Sprinkle.
"Lattimore is a really high-IQ kid," Mount Si coach Jason Griffith said. "He has taken it upon himself from a leadership standpoint ... to be that verbal guy. And he says a lot of great things."
By his own admission, Ford had some pretty good program models from whom to learn.
"I give Blake and Trevor the utmost credit. They explained to me how the process was, and how it is more of a marathon, but also how good I can really be," Ford said. "Off the court, they helped me find friends, helped me by introducing me to the new places around the Snoqualmie-Mount Si area."
One skill that Ford has really shown off this summer is his court vision and overall passing.
"People don't realize, he is a phenomenal passer," Griffith said. "We can put him in different spots, and he can make three different reads."
If the upcoming season is truly a breakout for Ford, he could quickly establish himsel as one of the state's elite talents.
"I had an insane amount of fun last year, but these next two years could really be a legacy builder," Ford said.
"I never want to let off the gas."