Must-know 100 Washington high school football players in 2024, Part 1 (Class 2A-B)

Three 2023 state players of the year return for senior seasons in Royal's Lance Allred (1A), Okanogan's Carter Kuchenbuch (2B) and Liberty Bell's Lucien Paz (1B; now in 2B)

Todd Milles, Lauren Smith

Two-time Class 1B champion Liberty Bell, led by state player of year Lucien Paz, moves back up to Class 2B in 2024.
As the 2024 Washington high school football season approaches, SBLive WA is zeroing in on the state's must-see players throughout all classifications.

First part: Small-school standouts (Class 2A to Class 1B).

Criteria:

* Overall body of work - team and individual success - was the biggest factor.

* College recruiting has some impact as well.

* Incoming ninth graders/varsity newcomers were not considered for this list, as well as players expected to miss much, if not, all of 2024 with a serious injury.

* Schools were allowed a maximum of four (4) selections to the must-see 100.

After conversations with coaches and other media, SBLive has compiled the following list of small-school standouts:

---

Brant Heppner has already won two Class 2A championships under center at Lynden entering 2024.
CLASS 2A

RB/DB Elijah Andersen, Woodland, sr. — Reigning 2A GSHL most valuable player and SBLive all-state selection at tailback collected 2,400-plus all-purpose yards and 30 TDs last fall. is a one-man wrecking crew.

WR/DB Brady Beaner, Anacortes, sr. — Montana commit was key playmaker on offense (1,200-plus total yards, 11 TDs) and defense during Seahawks’ 2A title run. Returning SBLive all-state first-teamer, and 2A NWC first-team receiver and defensive back.

RB/DB Brock Beaner, Anacortes, sr. — Montana commit tallied four championship game touchdowns, pacing Seahawks to 2A title in 2023. Reigning SBLive two-way player of the year and 2A state player of the year, and 2A NWC first-team running back and linebacker.

QB/DB Gage Brumfield, W.F. West, sr. — Fourth-year starter on offense and defense for Bearcats piled up 2,400-plus yards and 34 TDs at quarterback last season, and leads defense at free safety. Returning 2A EvCo offensive MVP.

QB Brant Heppner, Lynden, sr. — Seasoned 6-foot-6 signal caller has already won five state titles with the Lions — including two football crowns (2022, 2021) and three basketball championships (2024, 2023, 2022).

WR/LB Rylin Lang, Anacortes, sr. — EWU commit is unsung standout of the Seahawks' skill-position trifecta. He is a returning 2A NWC first-team receiver and linebacker for the reigning 2A champions, as well as a defending Mat Classic champion. 

RB/DB Marcus Nixon, Squalicum, sr. — EWU commit is a versatile playmaker for the Storm, playing multiple position in the backfield, including quarterbck as a junior. Also a lockdown cornerback. he was 2A NWC first-team defensive back last fall.

TE/LB Isaiah Oudman, Lynden, sr. — EWU commit should become a bigger target in the passing game for the Lions, and is an athletic mismatch for his size. Also a standout linebacker, he will be key of Lynden makes 2A championship run.

OL/DL Mason Perez, Othello, sr. — Arguably the classification's best two-way lineman, he is pure power and explosiveness in the trenches for the Huskies. Was voted last season’s 2A CWAC defensive most valuable player.

TE/DL Jack Sievers, Archbishop Murphy, jr. — If the Wildcats are going to make some state-level noise this fall, this two-way standout for Wildcats has to be in the middle of it, Four-star tight end holds four D1 offers. Also a 2A NWC first-team linebacker in 2023.

OL/DL Nathaniel Thornton, North Kitsap, sr. — Big, athletic left tackle is a blind-side protector. 2A Olympic first-team offensive lineman last season is an impact player on both sides of the line, and begins season with three D1 offers.

OL/DL Malijah Tucker, Tumwater, sr. — WSU commit anchors offensive and defense line for Thunderbirds, and collected 85 tackles, including 18 tackles for loss and eight sacks to earn 2A EvCo first-team defensive lineman honors last season.

TE/LB Beckett Wall, Tumwater, sr. — Leader of Thunderbirds’ defense had 123 tackles, inclduing 18 tackles for loss and nine sacks last season on the way to SBLive all-state and 2A EvCo first-team honors at linebacker.

WR/DB Andre Watson, Sehome, sr. — Smooth route-runner with strong hands terrorized opposing defensive backs last fall. Returning 2A NWC first-team receiver piled up 1,100-plus all-purpose yards last season to lead Mariners.

---

Lance Allred, reigning Class 1A MVP, throws during first day of Royal's preseason camp in 2024.
CLASS 1A

QB/LB Lance Allred, Royal, sr. — Passed for 35 TDs, rushed for 20 more and was a top playmaker on defense in leading Knights to a fourth consecutive 1A title last fall. Reigning SBLive breakout player of the year1A state player of the year and 1A SCAC player of the year.

QB/DB Jabez Boyd, Life Christian, jr. — Third-year starter will look to follow up breakout sophomore season (3,000-plus yards total offense, 36 TDs) with even bigger passing numbers this fall. Big-time talent is key for Eagles' potentially deep postseason run.

QB/DB Aiden Brown, Kalama, sr. — 2B Central South offensive most valuable player last season as dual-threat signal caller tallied 4,100-plus yards of total offense and 46 TDs, and will lead Kalama in challening 1A Trico this fall. 

WR/DB Joe Callerame, Seton Catholic, sr. — Army commit was 1A Trico co-most valuable player last season, piling up 1,600-plus all-purpose yards and 20 TDs, and can impact Cougars’ offense from anywhere on field. Returning SBLive all-state defensive back.

TE/LB Wyatt Eiesland, La Center, sr. — So valuable to ths team, he is movng to quarterback this fall after beng the team's center a year ago. Also last season’s 1A Trico defensive player of the year entering fourth year as a starter on Wildcats' defense.

OL/DL Prin Fox, Cashmere, jr. — Leader for one of the classification's biggest and best offensive lines. Two-way starter for Bulldogs was a 1A Caribou Trail first-team defensive lineman last year, and enters junior season with three D1 offers.

RB/LB Colton Lentz, Nooksack Valley, sr. — One of the best running backs to ever come out of Whatcom County, this Montana commit rushed for 1,400-plus yards and 28 TDs on the way to 1A NWC offensive player of the year honors last fal. Also a big-time linebacker.

---

Napavine's Karsen Denault is a Class 2B all-state candidate in 2024 at wide receiver.
CLASS 2B

WR/DB Karsen Denault, Napavine, sr. — Fast, rangy athlete is a game-changer on offense as Tigers’ top deep-threat target through the air, and a also a playmaker at free safety, too. Will also be one of best basketball scorers in 2B Pacific this year, too.

QB/DL Carter Kuchenbuch, Okanogan, sr. — SBLive’s 2B state player of the year last season is a seasoned signal caller and defensive end, and will look to guide reigning 2B champion Bulldogs back to playoffs before heading to Boise State at tight end.

QB/LB Lucien Paz, Liberty Bell, sr. — SBLive’s 1B state player of the year last season had nearly 3,000 yards of total offense and 55 total TDs, pacing Liberty Bell to a second consecutive 8-man championship. Leads Lions return to 11-man football this fall.

---

Neah Bay's Tyler Swan is the best-two player in 1B football heading into 2024.
CLASS 1B

RB/LB Tyler Swan, Neah Bay, jr. — Make no mistake, he has the size, physicality and overall athleticism to stand out at any level. He is was stirs the Red Devils on both sides of the ball - at fulback on offesne, and inside linebacker on defense.

---

Published
