Must-know 100 Washington high school football players in 2024, Part 1 (Class 2A-B)
As the 2024 Washington high school football season approaches, SBLive WA is zeroing in on the state's must-see players throughout all classifications.
First part: Small-school standouts (Class 2A to Class 1B).
Criteria:
* Overall body of work - team and individual success - was the biggest factor.
* College recruiting has some impact as well.
* Incoming ninth graders/varsity newcomers were not considered for this list, as well as players expected to miss much, if not, all of 2024 with a serious injury.
* Schools were allowed a maximum of four (4) selections to the must-see 100.
After conversations with coaches and other media, SBLive has compiled the following list of small-school standouts:
---
CLASS 2A
RB/DB Elijah Andersen, Woodland, sr. — Reigning 2A GSHL most valuable player and SBLive all-state selection at tailback collected 2,400-plus all-purpose yards and 30 TDs last fall. is a one-man wrecking crew.
WR/DB Brady Beaner, Anacortes, sr. — Montana commit was key playmaker on offense (1,200-plus total yards, 11 TDs) and defense during Seahawks’ 2A title run. Returning SBLive all-state first-teamer, and 2A NWC first-team receiver and defensive back.
RB/DB Brock Beaner, Anacortes, sr. — Montana commit tallied four championship game touchdowns, pacing Seahawks to 2A title in 2023. Reigning SBLive two-way player of the year and 2A state player of the year, and 2A NWC first-team running back and linebacker.
QB/DB Gage Brumfield, W.F. West, sr. — Fourth-year starter on offense and defense for Bearcats piled up 2,400-plus yards and 34 TDs at quarterback last season, and leads defense at free safety. Returning 2A EvCo offensive MVP.
QB Brant Heppner, Lynden, sr. — Seasoned 6-foot-6 signal caller has already won five state titles with the Lions — including two football crowns (2022, 2021) and three basketball championships (2024, 2023, 2022).
WR/LB Rylin Lang, Anacortes, sr. — EWU commit is unsung standout of the Seahawks' skill-position trifecta. He is a returning 2A NWC first-team receiver and linebacker for the reigning 2A champions, as well as a defending Mat Classic champion.
RB/DB Marcus Nixon, Squalicum, sr. — EWU commit is a versatile playmaker for the Storm, playing multiple position in the backfield, including quarterbck as a junior. Also a lockdown cornerback. he was 2A NWC first-team defensive back last fall.
TE/LB Isaiah Oudman, Lynden, sr. — EWU commit should become a bigger target in the passing game for the Lions, and is an athletic mismatch for his size. Also a standout linebacker, he will be key of Lynden makes 2A championship run.
OL/DL Mason Perez, Othello, sr. — Arguably the classification's best two-way lineman, he is pure power and explosiveness in the trenches for the Huskies. Was voted last season’s 2A CWAC defensive most valuable player.
TE/DL Jack Sievers, Archbishop Murphy, jr. — If the Wildcats are going to make some state-level noise this fall, this two-way standout for Wildcats has to be in the middle of it, Four-star tight end holds four D1 offers. Also a 2A NWC first-team linebacker in 2023.
OL/DL Nathaniel Thornton, North Kitsap, sr. — Big, athletic left tackle is a blind-side protector. 2A Olympic first-team offensive lineman last season is an impact player on both sides of the line, and begins season with three D1 offers.
OL/DL Malijah Tucker, Tumwater, sr. — WSU commit anchors offensive and defense line for Thunderbirds, and collected 85 tackles, including 18 tackles for loss and eight sacks to earn 2A EvCo first-team defensive lineman honors last season.
TE/LB Beckett Wall, Tumwater, sr. — Leader of Thunderbirds’ defense had 123 tackles, inclduing 18 tackles for loss and nine sacks last season on the way to SBLive all-state and 2A EvCo first-team honors at linebacker.
WR/DB Andre Watson, Sehome, sr. — Smooth route-runner with strong hands terrorized opposing defensive backs last fall. Returning 2A NWC first-team receiver piled up 1,100-plus all-purpose yards last season to lead Mariners.
---
CLASS 1A
QB/LB Lance Allred, Royal, sr. — Passed for 35 TDs, rushed for 20 more and was a top playmaker on defense in leading Knights to a fourth consecutive 1A title last fall. Reigning SBLive breakout player of the year, 1A state player of the year and 1A SCAC player of the year.
QB/DB Jabez Boyd, Life Christian, jr. — Third-year starter will look to follow up breakout sophomore season (3,000-plus yards total offense, 36 TDs) with even bigger passing numbers this fall. Big-time talent is key for Eagles' potentially deep postseason run.
QB/DB Aiden Brown, Kalama, sr. — 2B Central South offensive most valuable player last season as dual-threat signal caller tallied 4,100-plus yards of total offense and 46 TDs, and will lead Kalama in challening 1A Trico this fall.
WR/DB Joe Callerame, Seton Catholic, sr. — Army commit was 1A Trico co-most valuable player last season, piling up 1,600-plus all-purpose yards and 20 TDs, and can impact Cougars’ offense from anywhere on field. Returning SBLive all-state defensive back.
TE/LB Wyatt Eiesland, La Center, sr. — So valuable to ths team, he is movng to quarterback this fall after beng the team's center a year ago. Also last season’s 1A Trico defensive player of the year entering fourth year as a starter on Wildcats' defense.
OL/DL Prin Fox, Cashmere, jr. — Leader for one of the classification's biggest and best offensive lines. Two-way starter for Bulldogs was a 1A Caribou Trail first-team defensive lineman last year, and enters junior season with three D1 offers.
RB/LB Colton Lentz, Nooksack Valley, sr. — One of the best running backs to ever come out of Whatcom County, this Montana commit rushed for 1,400-plus yards and 28 TDs on the way to 1A NWC offensive player of the year honors last fal. Also a big-time linebacker.
---
CLASS 2B
WR/DB Karsen Denault, Napavine, sr. — Fast, rangy athlete is a game-changer on offense as Tigers’ top deep-threat target through the air, and a also a playmaker at free safety, too. Will also be one of best basketball scorers in 2B Pacific this year, too.
QB/DL Carter Kuchenbuch, Okanogan, sr. — SBLive’s 2B state player of the year last season is a seasoned signal caller and defensive end, and will look to guide reigning 2B champion Bulldogs back to playoffs before heading to Boise State at tight end.
QB/LB Lucien Paz, Liberty Bell, sr. — SBLive’s 1B state player of the year last season had nearly 3,000 yards of total offense and 55 total TDs, pacing Liberty Bell to a second consecutive 8-man championship. Leads Lions return to 11-man football this fall.
---
CLASS 1B
RB/LB Tyler Swan, Neah Bay, jr. — Make no mistake, he has the size, physicality and overall athleticism to stand out at any level. He is was stirs the Red Devils on both sides of the ball - at fulback on offesne, and inside linebacker on defense.
---