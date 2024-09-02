High School

Must-know 100 Washington high school football players in 2024, Part 2 (Class 3A)

Once again, 3A Metro programs set pace with 12 selections, including multiple players from Eastside Catholic, O'Dea and Roosevelt

Todd Milles, Lauren Smith

O'Dea's Joseph Fuavai is one of a handful of 3A Metro linebacker who have collected multiple D1 offers.
O'Dea's Joseph Fuavai is one of a handful of 3A Metro linebacker who have collected multiple D1 offers. / Photo by Vince Miller

As the 2024 Washington high school football season approaches, SBLive WA is zeroing in on the state's must-see players throughout all classifications.

Second part: Class 3A standouts.

Criteria:

* Overall body of work - team and individual success - was the biggest factor.

* College recruiting has some impact as well.

* Incoming ninth graders/varsity newcomers were not considered for this list, as well as players expected to miss much, if not, all of 2024 with a serious injury.

* Schools were allowed a maximum of four (4) selections to the must-see 100.

After conversations with coaches and other media, SBLive has compiled the following list of Class 3A standouts:

Wide receiver DJ Darling is set up for a breakout junior season at Gig Harbor.
Wide receiver DJ Darling is set up for a breakout junior season at Gig Harbor. / Photo by Todd Milles

CLASS 3A

WR/DB Josiah Alanis, Evergreen of Vancouver, sr. — Boise State commit is set to lead Evergreen’s defensive backfield this fall at strong safety. Also set a Class 3A meet record (24-1) to win the state long jump state title last spring.

WR/DB Brayden Allen, Ridgeline, sr. — 4A/3A GSL first-team receiver last fall had 100-plus catches, 1,000-plus yards and 14 receiving touchdowns - but also takes handoffs as well. Returning SBLive all-state selection.

QB Dalton Anderson, Roosevelt, sr. — Transfer from California was 4A Metro Sound first-team quarterback last year threw for 2,700-plus yards and 32 touchdowns, returns to lead talented group to league’s top tier.

WR/DB Cassidy Bolong-Banks, Roosevelt, sr. — Was part of Lake Stevens' Class 4A-winning squad in 2022 before transferring to Cascade of Everett last fall. So quick and physical, he will play cornerback, safety and nickel for Roughriders.

RB/DB Canyon Bumgarner, Stanwood, sr. — Injuries derailed his junior season, but he is back and healthy, and ready to become a valuable moving piece in Spartans' Wing-T offense. Brother, Ryder, was all-state running back.

RB/LB Talan Bungard, Ferndale, sr. — Returning 3A Wesco North first-team linebacker is a difference-maker on both sides of the ball for the Golden Eagles, also rushing for 1,000-plus yards last fall.

WR/DB DJ Darling, Gig Harbor, jr. — Led Gig Harbor in all-purpose yards last season, but with his size, speed and physicality, he is set to become one of state's top wide receivers this fall as centerpiece of Tides' offense.

WR/DB Elijah Durr, Mount Tahoma, jr. — Thunderbirds’ top returner in defensive backfield was a 3A PCL first-team cornerback in 2023, and will be key contributor on offense this fall, too. Enters season with eight D1 offers.

LB Joseph Fuavai, O’Dea, sr. — Might be the deepest position group at O'Dea this fall - and he is the undisputed leader of it. His read-and-reaction skills are biggest reason he was 3A Metro Mountain first-team middle linebacker last fall.

QB Landon Garner, Ridgeline, sr. — Reigning 4A/3A GSL offensive MVP and passing leader threw for 3,000-plus yards and 36 touchdowns last fall in Falcons' wide-open passing attack. Returning SBLive all-state selection.

QB Sione Kaho, Lincoln of Tacoma, soph. — 3A PCL first-team selection as a ninth grader threw for 3,000-plus yards and 18 touchdowns last year, and is expected to be more of a dual threat in 2024. aEnters sophomore season with four D1 offers.

RB/LB Liufau Loumoli, Eastside Catholic, soph. — State’s top recruit in 2027 class, per 247Sports, had 54 tackles and 6 1/2 tackles for loss as a ninth grader for arguably state's best defense. Enters season with 17 D1 offers.

RB/LB Wassie Lugolobi, Eastside Catholic, jr. — 3A Metro Mountain first-team pick last fall led the Crusaders in tackles (68), tackles for loss (12 1/2) and sacks (five). Enters season with seven D1 offers.

OL/DL Demetri Manning, Bellevue, sr. — Oregon commit is a force on both sides of the line, and was key in Wolverines’ run to 3A state title last season. Reigning SBLive lineman of the year and 3A KingCo first-team lineman on both sides.

RB/LB Ta’u Mareko, Lakes, jr. — Led the Lancers in both tackles (105) and sacks (3 1/2) as a sophomore on the way to 3A PCL first-team inside linebacker honors. Enters season with four D1 offers.

OL/DL Jojo Matautia, Eastside Catholic, sr. — Crusaders build things from the inside-out. And there's no better place to start than with this 3A Metro Mountain lineman of the year, who plays noseguard and center. Also an Idaho commit.

WR/DB Nolan McWilliams, Roosevelt, sr. — 3A KingCo first-team selection had 850-plus receiving yards and 12 touchdowns at Juanita last fall - and should become go-to pass cattcher for Roughriders. Enters season with four D1 offers.

RB/LB Ryken Moon, Bellevue, sr. — Led the reigning 3A state champions with four interceptions last fall, and added six total TDs on offense. Returning SBLive all-state selection and 3A KingCo first-team pick. Enters season with six D1 offers.

RB/DB Alex Roberts, Kennewick, sr. — All-4A/3A Mid-Columbia Conference's first team rinning back has both the vision and giddy-up (improved his speed in track) to give Lions' offense premier big-play element.

WR/DB Terrance Saryon, Evergreen of Vancouver, jr. — It's easy to see why Saryon is the Plainsmen's top returning pass-catching target with his lateral quickness and determination to pull down difficult catches; has five D1 offers.

TE/DL David Schwerzel, O’Dea, jr. — His combination of size and unmatched athleticism make this four-star prospect a huge attraction (10 D1 offers). Expect a huge bump in production this fall for Monte Kohler's defense.

OL/DL Fameitau Siale, O’Dea, jr. — Second-year starter has long arms, great body lean and a motor off the edge that has attracted national recruiting recognition - and lots of D1 scholarships (15) this offseason.

WR/LB Dre Sio-Fetaui, Lincoln of Tacoma, sr. — Abes’ leading tackler was the 3A PCL defensive player of the year last season, and is set to be physical presence in middle of Lincoln’s defense again this fall.

RB/DB Bryce Smith, Bellevue, sr. — Returning 3A KingCo first-team selection is electric in every phase for defending state champion Wolverines. Tallied eight total touchdowns and three interceptions last fall. Enters season with six D1 offers.

OL/DL Jaymar Tasi, Roosevelt, sr. — Idaho commit anchored the offensive and defensive lines for Bethel last fall on the way to 4A SPSL first-team honors, but joins talented defense with Roughriders in 3A Metro.

WR/DB Zamarie Tellez, Federal Way, jr. — Enters junior season with nine career interceptions — six returned for touchdowns — and was the 4A NPSL defensive back of the year and a first-team receiver last fall. Has three D1 offers.

RB/DB Rasaan Thomas, O’Dea, sr. — Rangy returning 3A Metro Mountain first-team selection at safety is both instinctive and hits with a heavy thump as third-year starter. Also expected to lead running-back committee this fall.

WR/DB Asa Thompson, Eastside Catholic, jr. — Twitchy Crusaders’ leading receiver last season hauled in nine touchdown catches. Returning 3A Metro Mountain first-team pick has six D1 offers, and now has Isaac Corey thowing him passes.

RB/LB Seamus Twohey, Enumclaw, sr. — 2A SPSL first-team fullback last year tied for the team-lead in rushing touchdowns (14), and leads Hornets’ offense back to this classification where they are 3A NPSL favorites.

OL/DL Willi Wascher, Bellevue, sr. — Wolverines’ center paved way for an offense that piled up 5,000-plus total yards during last year’s state title run. USC commit is a fourth-year starter, and was a first-team all-state selection by SBLive in 2023, as well as 3A KingCo lineman of the year.

RB/LB Nehemiah Washington, Decatur, sr. — Last year’s 4A NPSL offensive player of the year and a first-team linebacker rushed for 1,350 yards and 18 TDs in 2023, and is set to lead Golden Gators offense again.

