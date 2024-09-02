Must-know 100 Washington high school football players in 2024, Part 2 (Class 3A)
As the 2024 Washington high school football season approaches, SBLive WA is zeroing in on the state's must-see players throughout all classifications.
Second part: Class 3A standouts.
Criteria:
* Overall body of work - team and individual success - was the biggest factor.
* College recruiting has some impact as well.
* Incoming ninth graders/varsity newcomers were not considered for this list, as well as players expected to miss much, if not, all of 2024 with a serious injury.
* Schools were allowed a maximum of four (4) selections to the must-see 100.
After conversations with coaches and other media, SBLive has compiled the following list of Class 3A standouts:
---
CLASS 3A
WR/DB Josiah Alanis, Evergreen of Vancouver, sr. — Boise State commit is set to lead Evergreen’s defensive backfield this fall at strong safety. Also set a Class 3A meet record (24-1) to win the state long jump state title last spring.
WR/DB Brayden Allen, Ridgeline, sr. — 4A/3A GSL first-team receiver last fall had 100-plus catches, 1,000-plus yards and 14 receiving touchdowns - but also takes handoffs as well. Returning SBLive all-state selection.
QB Dalton Anderson, Roosevelt, sr. — Transfer from California was 4A Metro Sound first-team quarterback last year threw for 2,700-plus yards and 32 touchdowns, returns to lead talented group to league’s top tier.
WR/DB Cassidy Bolong-Banks, Roosevelt, sr. — Was part of Lake Stevens' Class 4A-winning squad in 2022 before transferring to Cascade of Everett last fall. So quick and physical, he will play cornerback, safety and nickel for Roughriders.
RB/DB Canyon Bumgarner, Stanwood, sr. — Injuries derailed his junior season, but he is back and healthy, and ready to become a valuable moving piece in Spartans' Wing-T offense. Brother, Ryder, was all-state running back.
RB/LB Talan Bungard, Ferndale, sr. — Returning 3A Wesco North first-team linebacker is a difference-maker on both sides of the ball for the Golden Eagles, also rushing for 1,000-plus yards last fall.
WR/DB DJ Darling, Gig Harbor, jr. — Led Gig Harbor in all-purpose yards last season, but with his size, speed and physicality, he is set to become one of state's top wide receivers this fall as centerpiece of Tides' offense.
WR/DB Elijah Durr, Mount Tahoma, jr. — Thunderbirds’ top returner in defensive backfield was a 3A PCL first-team cornerback in 2023, and will be key contributor on offense this fall, too. Enters season with eight D1 offers.
LB Joseph Fuavai, O’Dea, sr. — Might be the deepest position group at O'Dea this fall - and he is the undisputed leader of it. His read-and-reaction skills are biggest reason he was 3A Metro Mountain first-team middle linebacker last fall.
QB Landon Garner, Ridgeline, sr. — Reigning 4A/3A GSL offensive MVP and passing leader threw for 3,000-plus yards and 36 touchdowns last fall in Falcons' wide-open passing attack. Returning SBLive all-state selection.
QB Sione Kaho, Lincoln of Tacoma, soph. — 3A PCL first-team selection as a ninth grader threw for 3,000-plus yards and 18 touchdowns last year, and is expected to be more of a dual threat in 2024. aEnters sophomore season with four D1 offers.
RB/LB Liufau Loumoli, Eastside Catholic, soph. — State’s top recruit in 2027 class, per 247Sports, had 54 tackles and 6 1/2 tackles for loss as a ninth grader for arguably state's best defense. Enters season with 17 D1 offers.
RB/LB Wassie Lugolobi, Eastside Catholic, jr. — 3A Metro Mountain first-team pick last fall led the Crusaders in tackles (68), tackles for loss (12 1/2) and sacks (five). Enters season with seven D1 offers.
OL/DL Demetri Manning, Bellevue, sr. — Oregon commit is a force on both sides of the line, and was key in Wolverines’ run to 3A state title last season. Reigning SBLive lineman of the year and 3A KingCo first-team lineman on both sides.
RB/LB Ta’u Mareko, Lakes, jr. — Led the Lancers in both tackles (105) and sacks (3 1/2) as a sophomore on the way to 3A PCL first-team inside linebacker honors. Enters season with four D1 offers.
OL/DL Jojo Matautia, Eastside Catholic, sr. — Crusaders build things from the inside-out. And there's no better place to start than with this 3A Metro Mountain lineman of the year, who plays noseguard and center. Also an Idaho commit.
WR/DB Nolan McWilliams, Roosevelt, sr. — 3A KingCo first-team selection had 850-plus receiving yards and 12 touchdowns at Juanita last fall - and should become go-to pass cattcher for Roughriders. Enters season with four D1 offers.
RB/LB Ryken Moon, Bellevue, sr. — Led the reigning 3A state champions with four interceptions last fall, and added six total TDs on offense. Returning SBLive all-state selection and 3A KingCo first-team pick. Enters season with six D1 offers.
RB/DB Alex Roberts, Kennewick, sr. — All-4A/3A Mid-Columbia Conference's first team rinning back has both the vision and giddy-up (improved his speed in track) to give Lions' offense premier big-play element.
WR/DB Terrance Saryon, Evergreen of Vancouver, jr. — It's easy to see why Saryon is the Plainsmen's top returning pass-catching target with his lateral quickness and determination to pull down difficult catches; has five D1 offers.
TE/DL David Schwerzel, O’Dea, jr. — His combination of size and unmatched athleticism make this four-star prospect a huge attraction (10 D1 offers). Expect a huge bump in production this fall for Monte Kohler's defense.
OL/DL Fameitau Siale, O’Dea, jr. — Second-year starter has long arms, great body lean and a motor off the edge that has attracted national recruiting recognition - and lots of D1 scholarships (15) this offseason.
WR/LB Dre Sio-Fetaui, Lincoln of Tacoma, sr. — Abes’ leading tackler was the 3A PCL defensive player of the year last season, and is set to be physical presence in middle of Lincoln’s defense again this fall.
RB/DB Bryce Smith, Bellevue, sr. — Returning 3A KingCo first-team selection is electric in every phase for defending state champion Wolverines. Tallied eight total touchdowns and three interceptions last fall. Enters season with six D1 offers.
OL/DL Jaymar Tasi, Roosevelt, sr. — Idaho commit anchored the offensive and defensive lines for Bethel last fall on the way to 4A SPSL first-team honors, but joins talented defense with Roughriders in 3A Metro.
WR/DB Zamarie Tellez, Federal Way, jr. — Enters junior season with nine career interceptions — six returned for touchdowns — and was the 4A NPSL defensive back of the year and a first-team receiver last fall. Has three D1 offers.
RB/DB Rasaan Thomas, O’Dea, sr. — Rangy returning 3A Metro Mountain first-team selection at safety is both instinctive and hits with a heavy thump as third-year starter. Also expected to lead running-back committee this fall.
WR/DB Asa Thompson, Eastside Catholic, jr. — Twitchy Crusaders’ leading receiver last season hauled in nine touchdown catches. Returning 3A Metro Mountain first-team pick has six D1 offers, and now has Isaac Corey thowing him passes.
RB/LB Seamus Twohey, Enumclaw, sr. — 2A SPSL first-team fullback last year tied for the team-lead in rushing touchdowns (14), and leads Hornets’ offense back to this classification where they are 3A NPSL favorites.
OL/DL Willi Wascher, Bellevue, sr. — Wolverines’ center paved way for an offense that piled up 5,000-plus total yards during last year’s state title run. USC commit is a fourth-year starter, and was a first-team all-state selection by SBLive in 2023, as well as 3A KingCo lineman of the year.
RB/LB Nehemiah Washington, Decatur, sr. — Last year’s 4A NPSL offensive player of the year and a first-team linebacker rushed for 1,350 yards and 18 TDs in 2023, and is set to lead Golden Gators offense again.
---