Must-watch 14 Washington high school boys wrestlers heading into 2025 postseason
With the 2025 Mat Classic tournament in the Tacoma Dome next week, SBLive WA is taking a closer look at the must-see wrestlers heading into the biggest tournament of the season.
After polling coaches and media outlets around the state, here are the headlining 14 boys wrestlers to watch, regardless of classification (ranked in order):
---
SBLIVE'S 14 BOYS WRESTLERS TO WATCH
1. JUSTYCE ZUNIGA, Toppenish, jr. (138)
Epitomizes the Wildcats' "All Gas, No Brakes!" philosophy perfectly. The Little Rock (Ark.) commit's overall display of skill, work rate and physicality makes life miserable for an opponent for six minutes. Has already defeated three-time state Orting champion A.J. Salguero twice this season, and placed fourth at prestigious Doc Buchanan tournament. On pace for four WIAA championships, he has no in-state losses on 35-4 season record.
Quotable: “His high pace defines him, and his dominance is incredible." - Toppenish coach Pepe Segovia
---
2. CZAR QUINTANILLA, University, jr. (126)
After winning the Class 3A 113-pound title a year ago, this highly-accomplished set of brothers now has 11 combined WIAA championships among them (Clai, Izaec, Q'Veli, Czar). After winning the Spokane Open in November, the former Pan-American champion placed second at Sierra Nevada, third at Tri-State and was a Doc Buchanan invite. He is 36-7 this winter - with no losses to wrestlers in Washington, and has college interest from Stanford, ASU and Utah Valley.
Quotable: “Czar is a great wrestler, a great student, a great leader and a great overall person." - Central Valley coach Ryan Montang
---
3. LAZARUS MCEWEN, Capital, fr. (106)
A Montana native, the youngest of the McEwen brothers might be on the highest arc in the sport. And he leads a talented class of ninth graders, winning the Brian Keck Memorial Preseason Nationals for sophomores and freshmen in Iowa, as well as other victories as Tri-State, Pacific Coast and Gut Check. At 43-1, his only loss came at Reno Tournament of Champions to No. 1 Sammy Sanchez.
Quotable: "He doesn't lose his composure ... and he is always in good position. He isn't flashy, but what he does, he does well." - David McEwen, his father and club coach
---
4. TREVOR "T.J." ANDERSON, Orting, soph. (120)
Oddly enough, the top performer in a talent-rich Orting wrestling room is the teenager who hasn't won a WIAA championship. He is 31-0 this season - with wins at Tri-State and Flowing Wells in Arizona. He also has a victory over two-time WIAA champion Steve Romero. In all, Anderson has defeated seven reigning state champions this season.
Quotable: “We nickname him, 'The Mauler' because he is always putting perpetual pressure on opponents moving forward. Once he gets his hands on kids, they're in trouble because he is so much stronger than he looks." - Orting coach Jody Coleman
---
5. BRYCEN DAWLEY, Tahoma, fr. (113)
Another of the standout young wrestlers in this state, he is already the top dog in a talented Tahoma stable. A reigning Fargo All-American in Greco, Dawley was the lone Bears' grappler to go undefeated in five matches as The Clash XXII Wrestling Duals in Wisconsin in January, as well as winning Tri-State. He is 24-0 this season.
Quotable: “Bryce wrestles with composure, unaffected by emotions. No matter the situation or the score, he stays focused and keeps scoring, ultimately securing the win." - Tahoma assisntant coach Boomer Burnham.
---
6. ANTHONY NAVA, Toppenish, sr. (285)
The teenager affectionally known as "Cheeseburger" has been making patties out of heavyweights all winter. The two-time WIAA champion placed fourth at Doc Buchanan, the best tournament on the West Coast, and was the finalist from Washington at the Reno Tournament of Champions (second). The Providence signee (D1) is 33-3 this winter.
Quotable: “He has thinned out ... and he shoots and crawl rides like he is a 175- or 190-pounder. He is very agile now." -Toppenish coach Pepe Segovia
---
7. ALAN "A.J." SALGUERO, Orting, sr. (138)
For a fun time, come watch the Cardinals' big-move wrestler gunning for a fourth Mat Classic title. In his way is Toppenish's Justyce Zuniga, No. 1 on this list who has defeated him twice this season. With a judo background, Salguero is a big-match competitor, winning Tri-State a third time in December, and placing twice at Doc Buchanan. Is 37-5 as a senior.
Quotable: “People want to watch him because he has an unassuming, slick style, but with such body awareness where he hits these big moves." - Orting coach Jody Coleman
---
8. TRE HAINES, Arlington, jr. (157)
His prep career started with a win over an undefeated two-time state champion in the Mat Classic finals - and he has soared ever since. Haines hasn't gotten much competition this winter - with wins at Hammer Head, Gut Check and Rumble in the Valley on his way to a 45-0 mark. Has had D1 recruiting interest from Little Rock, Nebraska and Utah Valley.
Quotable: “Tre is special. He is coachable and has a high wrestling IQ, almost to the point where he's able to slow the match down in his head while he's two or three moves ahead of his opponent." Arlington coach Jonny Gilbertson
---
9. MASON DESROCHERS, Skyview, soph. (138)
The Storm might not win the Class 4A championship, but they might have the most individual Mat Classic winners - led by this pace-driven sophomore twin who has rolled through all oncomers at 28-0, winning tournament titles at Rose City, Pacific Coast and Gut Check. He also ws one of three Washington wrestlers to win at Brian Keck Memorial Preseason Nationals.
Quotable: “Last year, he was still unsure where his place was in (wrestling). Now, I joke with him, 'You are the mountain!' He is Mount Mason." - Skvyiew coach Levi Cooper
---
10. OWEN MARSHALL, Tahoma, soph. (126)
Lost 1-0 to Skyview's Mason DesRoches in last year's Class 4A 120-pound finals, Marshall is bac on another level as a sophomore. It started with a win at the Brian Keck Memorial Preseason Nationals, and then he captured Tri-State as the crown jewel of his five tournament titles. At 29-2, his only in-state loss was moving up to face Orting three-time WIAA champion Dominic Thomas.
Quotable: “Owen is deceptively strong and excels in certain positions. He’s tough to score on, and once he gets his hands on you, you’re in trouble," - Tahoma assistant coach Boomer Burnham.
---
11. QUENTIN HARDING, Orting, sr. (157)
Another member of the defending Class 2A team champions who is trying to join the four-timer club at Mat Classic (won at 113, 126 and last year at 138). Harding has missed a big chunk of the season with a broken finger, suffered just days after winning Tri-State. But the Menlo signee (D2) enters Tacoma with a 20-0 season record.
Quotable: “He's a tall, lanky kid ... but he is so physical and anticipates well. He has a really high mat IQ - highest on our team." - Orting coach Jody Coleman
---
12. CONNOR ANEY, Glacier Peak, sr. (285)
Yes, the two-time defending Class 4A champion (and three-time finalist) has heard the whispers that he's lost his edge this winter after two in-state losses. The CWU football signee did forego year-round wrestling for the first time, and admits his match endurance was off a bit. But in close important matches, nobody has been better as he goes for his third Mat Classic title at 23-2.
Quotable: “I won my first two state titles in sudden death, so overtime is nothing new to me. I have been known for having a good gas tank to finish matches." - Connor Aney
---
13. LEVI DICUGNO, Orting, sr. (175)
His coach jokes that the muscle-bound DiCugno is the one that looks a wrestler in his room. And the home-schooled product brings that boundless physicality to the mat at every opportunity. The reigning Class 2A 175-pound champion (28-4 record) was runner-up at Tri-State and Flowing Wells, and was invited to Doc Buchanan.
Quotable: “He's the only kid on my team who loves weights. He's really aggressive on his feet, and really physical on top, too." - Orting coach Jody Coleman
---
14. ISRAEL ACOSTA, Gonzaga Prep, jr. (144)
Captured his first Mat Classic championship last March while competing at Pullman (Class 2A at 144 pounds), then transferred to the Bullpups' program. And two knee injuries in the past six months has limited his mat time. Made the quarterfinals of the Reno Tournament of Champions where he injured his lateral collateral ligament (LCL). Talent is unquestioned, and he is good to go in Tacoma.
Quotable: “It's been a challenging year for him ... but obviously he is a kid who came to us with a ton of talent and ability. And he loves to wrestle, and loves to train." - Gonzaga Prep coach Danny Pearson
---