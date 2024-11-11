Napavine quarterback Grady Wilson voted Washington High School Athlete of Week

High School

Congratulations to Napavine's Grady Wilson for being voted SBLive’s Washington High School Athlete of the Week for Oct. 28-Nov. 2!

Talk about an efficient night, Wilson - a former ball boy who is now the first-year starting quarterback - didn't have many opportunities to throw the football in a 2B Central crossover game against Forks. But of his six completions, five went for touchdowns, including three scores of 50 or more yards (and 220 passing yards) in a 54-10 victory. The Tigers are the No. 3 seed in the WIAA playoffs.

Wilson received 95.2% of the vote, beating out Southridge running back Gabe Borisch, who finished second with 4.8%.

We are currently accepting Washington Athlete of the Week nominations. If you would like to nominate an athlete, please email athleteoftheweek@scorebooklive.com or message us on Twitter or Instagram at @sblivewa.

WASHINGTON NOMINEES

Gabe Borisch, Southridge football: The single-game performances keep getting bigger and bigger. Borisch rushed for a career-high 374 yards - the most in 11-man football this year in Washington - and six touchdowns on 31 carries in a non-league win over Wenatchee.

Ryan Charlton, King's Way Christian football: Workhorse tailback rushed for 261 yards and a career-best five touchdowns as the Knights blanked Fort Vancouver. That second-best rushing total pushed him over the 1,000-yard rushing barrier.

Hailey and Aleeya Cossey, Mount Si girls cross country: Sisters finished 1-2 at the Class 4A Dist. 1/2 championships at Lakewood High School. Hailey won the 5K race in 17 minutes, 54.20 seconds while Aleeya came in with a personal-best 17:55.05. Both are ranked in top five in classification.

Dax Jenks and Grant Wardenaar, Royal football: The four-time defending Class 1A champions' defense recorded four intercepton returns for touchdowns in a win over Wapato. Wardenaar had the first one; Jenks the final one. Both covered 31 yards.

Antoine Lee, Kentwood football: Broke ex-UW fullback Richard Thomas' 34-year-old single-season touchdowns record of 25 after his 198-yard, three-TD outing in a 4A NPSL win over Kentridge.

Jacob Rainer, Prosser football: The Washington athlete of week winner two weeks ago had another ridiculous outing, this time against Selah. The first-year signal caller was 30-of-33 for a career-high 449 yards and six touchdowns in the 2A CWAC win.

Jack Smith, Adna football: Cornerback found himself around the fooball plenty in his team's shutout win over Pe Ell/Willapa Valley. Smith had three interception as part the defense's five turnovers, including picks on the Trojans' final two possessions.

Lucas Whitehall-Gilkes, Auburn football: Speedster hauled in an astounding 17 receptions for 218 yards and a rushing touchdown as the Trojans edged Auburn Riverside in 4A NPSL action.

