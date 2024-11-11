Napavine quarterback Grady Wilson voted Washington High School Athlete of Week
Congratulations to Napavine's Grady Wilson for being voted SBLive’s Washington High School Athlete of the Week for Oct. 28-Nov. 2!
Talk about an efficient night, Wilson - a former ball boy who is now the first-year starting quarterback - didn't have many opportunities to throw the football in a 2B Central crossover game against Forks. But of his six completions, five went for touchdowns, including three scores of 50 or more yards (and 220 passing yards) in a 54-10 victory. The Tigers are the No. 3 seed in the WIAA playoffs.
Wilson received 95.2% of the vote, beating out Southridge running back Gabe Borisch, who finished second with 4.8%.
WASHINGTON NOMINEES
Gabe Borisch, Southridge football: The single-game performances keep getting bigger and bigger. Borisch rushed for a career-high 374 yards - the most in 11-man football this year in Washington - and six touchdowns on 31 carries in a non-league win over Wenatchee.
Ryan Charlton, King's Way Christian football: Workhorse tailback rushed for 261 yards and a career-best five touchdowns as the Knights blanked Fort Vancouver. That second-best rushing total pushed him over the 1,000-yard rushing barrier.
Hailey and Aleeya Cossey, Mount Si girls cross country: Sisters finished 1-2 at the Class 4A Dist. 1/2 championships at Lakewood High School. Hailey won the 5K race in 17 minutes, 54.20 seconds while Aleeya came in with a personal-best 17:55.05. Both are ranked in top five in classification.
Dax Jenks and Grant Wardenaar, Royal football: The four-time defending Class 1A champions' defense recorded four intercepton returns for touchdowns in a win over Wapato. Wardenaar had the first one; Jenks the final one. Both covered 31 yards.
Antoine Lee, Kentwood football: Broke ex-UW fullback Richard Thomas' 34-year-old single-season touchdowns record of 25 after his 198-yard, three-TD outing in a 4A NPSL win over Kentridge.
Jacob Rainer, Prosser football: The Washington athlete of week winner two weeks ago had another ridiculous outing, this time against Selah. The first-year signal caller was 30-of-33 for a career-high 449 yards and six touchdowns in the 2A CWAC win.
Jack Smith, Adna football: Cornerback found himself around the fooball plenty in his team's shutout win over Pe Ell/Willapa Valley. Smith had three interception as part the defense's five turnovers, including picks on the Trojans' final two possessions.
Lucas Whitehall-Gilkes, Auburn football: Speedster hauled in an astounding 17 receptions for 218 yards and a rushing touchdown as the Trojans edged Auburn Riverside in 4A NPSL action.
