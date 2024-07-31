Navigating 2024 Washington high school football schedule, Week 3: Usual party to decide Spokane supremacy?
Looking for a good Washington high school football game to plan a night out for during the third weekend of the upcoming fall?
We've got you covered.
SBLive WA breaks down Week 3 of the WIAA regular-season schedule, prioritizing the 12 must-see games, including a featured matchup:
---
WEEK 3 (Sept. 19-21): Gonzaga Prep (4A) at Mount Spokane (3A), 7 p.m. Friday, Union Stadium, Mead
Annual meeting of 4A/3A Greater Spokane League powers could decide the league champion again this fall. Bullpups were perfect in GSL play in 2023, while Wildcats’ only league loss was to Gonzaga Prep (21-10) in late October..
---
Runner-up recommendation: Kamiakin (4A) at Yelm (4A), 7 p.m. Friday, Yelm High School.
Rivalry alert: Royal (1A) at Connell (1A), 7 p.m. Saturday, Connell High School.
Non-league appeal: Sumner (4A) at West Linn (Ore.), 7 p.m. Friday, West Linn High School.
Large-school showdown (4A-3A): Camas (4A) at Lincoln of Tacoma (3A), 7 p.m. Friday, Lincoln Bowl, Tacoma.
Small-school dandy (2A-B): King’s (1A) at Nooksack Valley (1A), 7 p.m. Friday, Nooksack Valley High School, Everson.
Six more to look at: Tumwater at Eastlake (7 p.m. Thursday); Lakes at Curtis (7 p.m. Friday); Orting at Fife (7 p.m. Friday); River View at Goldendale (7 p.m. Friday); Rogers of Spokane at Clarkston (7 p.m. Friday); Puyallup at Skyview (noon Saturday).
---