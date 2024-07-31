High School

Navigating 2024 Washington high school football schedule, Week 3: Usual party to decide Spokane supremacy?

Over past five fall seasons, it's either Gonzaga Prep (4A) or Mount Spokane (3A) that has captured Greater Spokane League crown

Lineman Lance Airey (66) is one of the few offensive starters returning for Mount Spokane in 2024. / Photo by Lane Mathews

Looking for a good Washington high school football game to plan a night out for during the third weekend of the upcoming fall?

We've got you covered.

SBLive WA breaks down Week 3 of the WIAA regular-season schedule, prioritizing the 12 must-see games, including a featured matchup:

WEEK 3 (Sept. 19-21): Gonzaga Prep (4A) at Mount Spokane (3A), 7 p.m. Friday, Union Stadium, Mead

Annual meeting of 4A/3A Greater Spokane League powers could decide the league champion again this fall. Bullpups were perfect in GSL play in 2023, while Wildcats’ only league loss was to Gonzaga Prep (21-10) in late October..

Yelm lost plenty of seniors in its defensive front from last fall, but Shane Creegan (55) will be key performer in 2024.
Yelm lost plenty of seniors in its defensive front from last fall, but Shane Creegan (55) will be a key two-way performer in 2024. / Photo by Steve Faber

Runner-up recommendationKamiakin (4A) at Yelm (4A), 7 p.m. Friday, Yelm High School.

Rivalry alertRoyal (1A) at Connell (1A), 7 p.m. Saturday, Connell High School.

Non-league appealSumner (4A) at West Linn (Ore.), 7 p.m. Friday, West Linn High School.

Large-school showdown (4A-3A)Camas (4A) at Lincoln of Tacoma (3A), 7 p.m. Friday, Lincoln Bowl, Tacoma.

Small-school dandy (2A-B)King’s (1A) at Nooksack Valley (1A), 7 p.m. Friday, Nooksack Valley High School, Everson.

Six more to look at: Tumwater at Eastlake (7 p.m. Thursday); Lakes at Curtis (7 p.m. Friday); Orting at Fife (7 p.m. Friday); River View at Goldendale (7 p.m. Friday); Rogers of Spokane at Clarkston (7 p.m. Friday); Puyallup at Skyview (noon Saturday).

