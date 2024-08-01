Navigating 2024 Washington high school football schedule, Week 4: A real tone-setter in the 2A ranks
Looking for a good Washington high school football game to plan a night out for during the fourth weekend of the upcoming fall?
We've got you covered.
SBLive WA breaks down Week 4 of the WIAA regular-season schedule, prioritizing the 12 must-see games, including a featured matchup:
---
WEEK 4 (Sept. 26-28): Lynden (2A) at Anacortes (2A), 7 p.m. Friday, Anacortes High School
Anacortes made history in December, completing an undefeated run with the program’s first state title. Lynden, which has 10 state championships in program history, topped the 2A bracket in both 2022 and 2021. The 2A Northwest Conference rivals are both top-tier programs again this fall, and return elite talent from last year’s postseason runs.
---
Runner-up recommendation: Eastlake (4A) at Woodinville (4A), 7 p.m. Friday, Pop Keeney Stadium, Bothell.
Rivalry alert: O’Dea (3A) at Eastside Catholic (3A), 7 p.m. Friday, Eastside Catholic School, Sammamish
Non-league appeal: West Linn (Ore.) at Skyview (4A), 7 p.m. Friday, Kiggins Bowl, Vancouver.
Large-school showdown (4A-3A): Bothell (4A) at Skyline (4A), 7 p.m. Friday, Skyline High School, Sammamish.
Small-school dandy (2A-B): Nooksack Valley (1A) at Tumwater (2A), 7 p.m. Friday, Tumwater District Stadium.
Six more to look at: Emerald Ridge at Puyallup (7 p.m. Friday); Mead at Mount Spokane (7 p.m. Friday); Mount Si at Bellevue (7 p.m. Friday); Napavine at Montesano (7 p.m. Friday); Sunnyside at Eastmont (7 p.m. Friday); Lakeside of Nine Mile Falls at Lynden Christian (3 p.m. Saturday)
---