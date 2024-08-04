Navigating 2024 Washington high school football schedule, Week 9: Final-week fireworks expected in Vancouver
Looking for a good Washington high school football game to plan a night out for during the ninth weekend of the upcoming fall?
We've got you covered.
SBLive WA breaks down Week 9 of the WIAA regular-season schedule, prioritizing the 12 must-see games, including a featured matchup:
---
WEEK 9 (Oct. 31-Nov. 2): Camas (4A) at Skyview (4A), 7 p.m. Friday, Kiggins Bowl, Vancouver
4A GSHL season concludes with the game that likely decides the league title. Camas has won the past 13 matchups in this series - and past three league championships. But both programs return all-state talent from last year’s postseason runs. Skyview reached the 4A state quarterfinals in 2023, and Camas saw the first round.
---
Runner-up recommendation: Lake Stevens (4A) at Arlington (4A), 7 p.m. Friday, Arlington High School.
Rivalry alert: Nooksack Valley (1A) at Lynden Christian (1A), 7 p.m. Friday, Lynden Christian High School.
Non-league appeal: Omak (1A) at Mount Baker (1A), 6 p.m. Friday, Omak High School.
Large-school showdown (4A-3A): Mountain View (3A) at Evergreen of Vancouver (3A), 7 p.m. Friday, Evergreen High School, Vancouver.
Small-school dandy (2A-B): Seton Catholic (1A) at La Center (1A), 7 p.m. Friday, La Center High School.
Six more to look at: Richland at Kamiakin (7 p.m. Friday); Ridgefield at Woodland (7 p.m. Friday); Life Christian at Cascade Christian (7 p.m. Saturday); 4A SPSL championship game (TBD); 3A Wesco championship game (TBD); 3A Puget Sound League championship game (TBD).
---