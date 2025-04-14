Need somebody to do the dirty work? Juju Ervin was the man for Team Washington at the Northwest Shootout
PORTLAND, Ore. - Retired Mark Morris boys basketball coach Bill Bakamus, the chief constructor of Team Washington, knew he had to find an interior disruptor to match up with the Oregon all-stars for the Northwest Shootout.
So, he reached out to Gelonni "Juju" Ervin, from Garfield High School, and asked, if selected one of 10 seniors, if he could fill one important role.
Ervin's response?
Bingo.
Rainier Beach's Kaden Powers' game-high 25 points netted him game most valuable player honors in Team Washington's 96-87 win Sunday afternoon over Team Oregon on the Cascade campus of Portland Community College - but Ervin was the most integral presence.
The uncommitted 6-foot-9 agitator tallied 24 points (on 9-of-13 shooting), 11 rebounds, four blocked shots, many pass and shot deflection and an overall deflating feeling for the Oregon seniors, who primarily survived in the game from the 3-point line (13 made 3-pointers).
"I knew what time it was," said Ervin, satisfied with his paint work Sunday. "I knew what I had to do. I told Coach (Connie Richardson), 'I am going to come out here and do it.'"
Once again, the 3A Metro League factor heavily on the big stage.
Ervin started the game with a lob dunk, scoring eight points in the first four minutes as Team Washington built a 14-3 advantage.
But every time the visitors built a double-digit lead, the Oregon seniors bundled a few perimeter shots together to close the gap.
Barlow guard Jalen Atkins' 3-pointer for Team Oregon cut it to 88-85 with 1:38 remaining.
Quincy Scott, the Class 2B player of the year from Columbia of Burbank, answered with a quick bucket - and Ervin forced a turnover and a couple of rushed shots on the other end as Team Washington closed out the win on an 8-0 run.
"They were physically overwhelming for us, especially inside," Team Oregon coach Gregg Griffin said. "They are a good ball club. I though our kids played well, but physically we got overwhelmed."
Jason Grady led the Oregon all-stars with 19 points, including five 3-pointers. Atkins finished with 17 points.
