Prosser quarterback Jacob Rainer voted Washington High School Athlete of Week
Congratulations to Prosser's Jacob Rainer for being voted SBLive’s Washington High School Athlete of the Week for Oct. 14-Oct. 19!
Known more as an accomplished baseball player, Rainer - who is built like a fullback - move into the quarterback spot this fall as a starter. And he has been a life saver for the Mustangs, who handed Othello its first loss in 2A CWAC play. Rainer led the charge, barreling in on four short touchdown runs while throwing for 181 yards in a 26-7 victory. Prosser has won five of its past six games to move into playoff contention.
Rainer received 52.5% of the vote, beating out Kentwood running back Antoine Lee, who finished second with 42.4%.
We are currently accepting Washington Athlete of the Week nominations. If you would like to nominate an athlete, please email athleteoftheweek@scorebooklive.com or message us on Twitter or Instagram at @sblivewa.
—
Here are the other athletes who were nominated for the week of Oct. 14-Oct. 19:
WASHINGTON NOMINEES
Kyson Douglas, Puyallup football: : Running back rushed for 91 yards and four touchdowns, and added a 70-yard scoring reception in the Vikngs' 62-12 victory over district rival Rogers.
Laura Eichert, Lake Stevens volleyball: One of state's top recruits registered a career-best 36 kills and 17 digs in the team's four-set 4A Wesco win over Arlington. She had had double-digit kills in every best-of-five match this fall.
Avery Elliott, Mark Morris football: The ninth grade defensive back had two interceptions, including a 42-yard return for a touchdown in the third quarter and another one in the fourth quarter of the Monarchs' 18-14 win over Hockinson. He also had a 53-yard touchdown run.
Addison Jay, Mount Spokane slowpitch: In the district championship game against University, Jay had four hits, including a double and triple, and four RBI in the Wildcats' 16-3 victory. She is also one of the school's fastpitch standouts.
Antoine Lee, Kentwood football: The Conks' front-line ball carrier led a comeback against Auburn with a season-high 308 rushing yards on 34 carries, including two of his five touchdowns coming on long runs in the fourth quarter.
Colton Lentz, Nooksack Valley football: In the battle for first place in the 1A Northwest Conference with Meridian, Lentz rushed for a game-high 172 yards on 27 carries, including touchdown runs of 25, 14 and 33 yards in a 29-0 win.
Kellen Maioho and Preston Michel, Wilbur-Creston football: Reigning 1B runners-up had a pair of rushers who went over 250 yards - Maioho, the quarterback, at 261 yards and five touchdowns and Michel, the running back, with 286 yards and five touchdowns in a win over Odessa.
Evelyn Saldivar, Lynden girls soccer: The leading goal scorer in Whatcom County tallied a goal in the team's 3-3 tie with Sehome in 2A Northwest Conference leaders' matchup with Sehome, then scored two more goals in a win over Ferndale. She has 20 goals this fall.
Autumn Sutherland, Wenatchee slowpitch: Bat was on fire in the postseason, cranking two home runs and seven RBI in a win over Davis of Yakima. She also had a home run and five RBI in a loss to Sunnyside.
---