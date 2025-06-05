Puyallup ace pitcher Mason Pike selected as Gatorade state baseball player of year for 2025
Mason Pike never collected the shiny trophy with the Puyallup Vikings, but he did rack up one the nation's biggest individual honors earlier this week - the Gatorade state high school baseball player of the year.
The Oregon State University signee finished with a 10-1 record and 0.84 earned-run average, striking out 112 batters in 66-plus innings pitched.
With the bat, the state's No. 2 MLB Draft prospect held a .482 batting average with 16 extra-base hits, driving in 28 runs and scoring 39 times in 29 games. He also stole 13 bases.
Pike also holds a 3.90 grade-point average, and is a volunteer youth baseball coach - important off-the-field principles in the selection process.
"Mason Pike is the most well-rounded athlete and competitor I’ve coached in my 30 years of coaching," Puyallup High School coach Marc Wiese said in a released statement.
Pike became Puyallup's first Gatorade state winner since Luke Heimlich in 2014.
