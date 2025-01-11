Adna leads Rainier: Live score, updates of Washington high school girls basketball (1/3/2025)
Sneak preview of possible WIAA Class 2B girls basketball championship?
It could be happening Friday night in Adna.
The host No. 1 Pirates, led by super scorer Karsyn Freeman, hosts No. 2 Rainier in a 2B Central showdown.
The two programs meet at 7 p.m. Pacific time.. A live feed is available on NFHS Network (subscription only).
THIRD QUARTER
HALFTIME
Scoring leaders - L. Beckman R) 8, Askey (R) 5, Swenson (R) 5. Freeman (A) 15, Hallom (A) 6. Rainier 9-26 FGs. Adna 11-23 FGs.
SECOND QUARTER
Adna 26, Rainier 20: Askey finally involved early in quarter with 3-pointer and drive to hoop. Pirates' lead was once 14 points, but Rainier closed with five points from Swenson.
FIRST QUARTER
Adna 18, Rainier 6: Freeman got going early after two early misses with 11 points. Askey - Rainier's star - has not attempted a field goal yet.
About Rainier
Key players— G Angelica Askey, F Bryn Beckman, G Brooklynn Swenson.
About Adna
Key players— F Bailey Chapman, G Karsyn Freeman, G McKenna Torrey.
