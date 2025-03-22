Rangy underclassmen lead Team Brown's big comeback in WIBCA 'Futures' all-star game
BELLEVUE, Wash. - Trailing by 17 points against a cast of higher-profile underclassmen didn't deter a big Team Brown comeback Saturday at the WIBCA "Futures Game" at Bellevue College.
Prairie 6-foot-8 junior Carson Morningstar led all scorers with 26 points, and Zillah's Dekker Van de Graaf tallied 14 of his 16 points in a big second-half turnaround as Team Brown rallied for a 102-89 victory over Team Cresap.
After tying the game at 67-67 near the midway point of the second half, Team Brown scored the next six points, and never trailed again.
Colfax's Adrik Jenkin sealed it with a pair of 3-pointers in a 59-second span - the last oen giving Team Brown a 91-77 lead with 3:41 remaining.
Bremerton sophomore Jalen Davis, who just led the Knights to the Class 2A championship and just received a scholarship offer from the Washington Huskies, got Team Cresap off and rolling with 13 of his 19 points in the first half.
---