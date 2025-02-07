High School

Ridgeline vs. Central Valley: Live score, updates of Washington high school girls basketball (2/7/2025)

Led by McDonald's All-American Brynn McGaughy, the Bears puts their unbeaten record on the line against their Greater Spokane League rival

Todd Milles

UW signee Brynn McGaughy, a Central Valley guard, was selected for the 2025 McDonald's All-American game.
UW signee Brynn McGaughy, a Central Valley guard, was selected for the 2025 McDonald's All-American game. / Photo by Erik Smith

The two best high school girls basketball programs in the Greater Spokane League have been waiting all season for Friday night.

And now it's here - fifth-ranked Ridgeline goes to No. 1 Central Valley.

The two programs meet at 5:30 p.m. Pacific time in Spokane Valley. A live feed is available on YouTube.

SBLive is tracking scores across the state of Washington through Week 12. Stay with us for the latest score and game updates from pregame to teardown. Refresh this post and scroll down for the latest.

PRE-GAME: RIDGELINE VS. CENTRAL VALLEY

FIRST QUARTER

Updates provided when game begins.

About Ridgeline

Key players—  C Madilyn Crowley, F Ryan Libey, G Emma Myers.

About Central Valley

Key players— G Keana Gosney, G/F Brynn McGaughy, G Eden Sander.

