Ridgeline vs. Central Valley: Live score, updates of Washington high school girls basketball (2/7/2025)
The two best high school girls basketball programs in the Greater Spokane League have been waiting all season for Friday night.
And now it's here - fifth-ranked Ridgeline goes to No. 1 Central Valley.
The two programs meet at 5:30 p.m. Pacific time in Spokane Valley. A live feed is available on YouTube.
SBLive is tracking scores across the state of Washington through Week 12. Stay with us for the latest score and game updates from pregame to teardown. Refresh this post and scroll down for the latest.
PRE-GAME: RIDGELINE VS. CENTRAL VALLEY
FIRST QUARTER
Updates provided when game begins.
About Ridgeline
Key players— C Madilyn Crowley, F Ryan Libey, G Emma Myers.
About Central Valley
Key players— G Keana Gosney, G/F Brynn McGaughy, G Eden Sander.
