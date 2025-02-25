Road to regionals: Washington high school (WIAA) 1B boys basketball preview, game picks
Only one more game separates WIAA state-championship hopefuls from the destination spot for Class 1B basketball: Spokane Arena
Starting Friday, 16 teams play in the regional round of the WIAA playoffs - with 12 schools advancing to the state tournament in Spokane.
Here is the Class 1B regional boys basketball primer:
---
CLASS 1B SCHEDULE (Bracket)
PROTECTED
1-seed Almira-Coulee-Hartline (22-1) vs. 8-seed Ocosta, 6 p.m. Friday, Wenatchee HS
2-seed Lummi Nation (22-3) vs. 7-seed Moses Lake Christian (19-2), 6 p.m. Friday, Mount Vernon HS
3-seed Willapa Valley (21-2) vs. 6-seed Tulalip Heritage (20-3), 8 p.m. Friday, W.F. West HS, Chehalis
4-seed DeSales (22-1) vs. 5-seed Neah Bay (18-4), 6 p.m. Friday, Richland HS
LOSER-OUT
9-seed Wellpinit (18-6) vs. No. 16 Columbia Adventist-No. 17 Sound Christian winner, 8 p.m. Saturday, West Valley HS, Spokane
10-seed Muckleshoot Tribal (18-5) vs. No. 15 Inchelium-No. 18 Riverside Christian winner, 4 p.m. Saturday, Auburn Mountainview HS
11-seed Wahkiakum (14-10) vs. No. 14 Summit Classic Christian-No. 19 Wilbur-Creston-Keller winner, 6 p.m. Friday, Mark Morris HS, Longview
12-seed Garfield-Palouse (17-6) vs. No. 13 Sunnyside Christian-No. 20 Waterville-Mansfield winner, 6 p.m. Friday, Cheney HS.
---
TOP DOG
Since an early loss to Wellpinit, Almira-Coulee-Hartline has won 19 games in a row, including topping No. 2 DeSales for the District 6 championship. Everything runs through sophomore Max Grindy, who missed last season because of a knee injury, and younger brother, Nolan, an eighth grader.
CAN FILL IT UP
Senior guard Spencer Green already has set the single-game DeSales school scoring record with 49 points against Liberty Christian, and cracked 1,000 career points as well. He can pull up and shoot it from anywhere inside halfcourt.
CAN'T-MISS MATCHUP
In a rematch of last season's state-tournament game for third place, Neah Bay will be looking for redemption from that loss after blowing lead in fourth quarter. Tyler Swan, Mikayla Chambers and Daniel Cumming all scored in double digits in that game, and are back for Red Devils.
GAME PICKS
Almira-Coulee-Hartline over Ocosta
Lummi Nation over Moses Lake Christian
Tulalip Heritage over Willapa Valley
DeSales over Neah Bay
Wellpinit vs. Columbia Adventist/Sound Christian winner
Muckleshoot Tribal vs. Inchelium/Riverside Christian winner
Wahkiakum vs. Summit Classic Christian/Wilbur-Creston-Keller winner
Garfield-Palouse vs. Sunnyside Christian/Waterville-Mansfield winner
---
SBLIVE FINAL WASHINGTON BOYS BASKETBALL RANKINGS
CLASS 4A RANKINGS
1. Richland (23-1)
2. Glacier Peak (21-2)
3. Auburn (23-2)
4. Gonzaga Prep (22-2)
5. Mount Si (19-7)
6. Camas (18-4)
7. West Valley of Yakima (17-5)
8. Puyallup (20-6)
9. Davis of Yakima (20-3)
10. Kentwood (19-6)
Others: Olympia (21-5), Arlington (19-7), Lake Washington (20-7), Emerald Ridge (19-7).
---
CLASS 3A RANKINGS
1. Rainier Beach (24-2)
2. Bellevue (21-5)
3. Garfield (18-7)
4. Lincoln of Tacoma (25-3)
5. Edmonds-Woodway (23-2)
6. Seattle Prep (17-10)
7. Mount Spokane (17-7)
8. Monroe (21-3)
9. Shorecrest (21-3)
10. Auburn Mountainview (22-2)
Others: Federal Way (19-4), Eastside Catholic (13-14), Liberty of Issaquah (16-8). Bellarmine Prep (22-7).
---
CLASS 2A RANKINGS
1. Lynden (23-1)
2. R.A. Long (22-1)
3. Selah (19-4)
4. Bremerton (18-5)
5. Prosser (19-7)
6. Mark Morris (20-4)
7. West Valley of Spokane (20-3)
8. Lakewood (18-6)
9. Columbia River (18-5)
10. Franklin Pierce (19-4)
Others: Bainbridge (18-5), Sequim (18-4), Ridgefield (15-8), Foster (18-7)
---
CLASS 1A RANKINGS
1. Annie Wright (19-2)
2. Lynden Christian (21-2)
3. Royal (23-1)
4. Zillah (19-4)
5. King's (18-4)
6. Seton Catholic (18-5)
7. Riverside (16-5)
8. Meridian (17-7)
9. Bear Creek (18-5)
10. Chelan (21-5)
Others: Bellevue Christian (18-5), Cashmere (18-8), Fort Vancouver (17-6), Wapato (15-10).
---
CLASS 2B RANKINGS
1. Columbia of Burbank (23-1)
2. Freeman (20-3)
3. Reardan (21-2)
4. Colfax (20-3)
5. Lake Roosevelt (21-4)
6. Northwest Christian of Colbert (18-7)
7. Toledo (22-3)
8. Tri-Cities Prep (20-5)
9. Napavine (21-3)
10. Okanogan (19-6)
Others: Adna (19-5), La Salle (18-7), Liberty Bell (15-10), Rainier (15-10).
---
CLASS 1B RANKINGS
1. Almira-Coulee-Hartline (22-1)
2. DeSales (22-1)
3. Moses Lake Christian (19-2)
4. Lummi (22-3)
5. Willapa Valley (21-2)
6. Tulalip Heritage (20-3)
7. Neah Bay (18-4)
8. Wellpinit (18-6)
9. Summit Classical (21-6)
10. Columbia Adventist (18-4)
Others: Muckleshoot Tribal (18-5), Inchelium (17-4), Sound Christian Academy (19-6), Sunnyside Christian (18-8).
---