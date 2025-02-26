Road to regionals: Washington high school (WIAA) 2A girls basketball preview, game picks
Only one more game separates WIAA state-championship hopefuls from the destination spot for Class 2A basketball: Yakima SunDome.
Starting Friday, 16 teams play in the regional round of the WIAA playoffs - with 12 schools advancing to the state tournament in Yakima.
Here is the Class 2A regional girls basketball primer:
---
CLASS 2A (Bracket)
PROTECTED
1-seed Lynden (24-0) vs. 8-seed Bainbridge (19-5), 8 p.m. Saturday, Mount Vernon HS
2-seed Ellensburg (24-0) vs. 7-seed Columbia River (20-3), 6 p.m. Friday, Ellensburg HS
3-seed Deer Park (23-0) vs. 6-seed Prosser (21-4), 8 p.m. Friday, West Valley HS, Spokane
4-seed W.F. West (23-1) vs. 5-seed Archbishop Murphy (22-2), 4 p.m. Saturday, W.F. West HS, Chehalis
LOSER-OUT
9-seed Woodland (17-4) vs. No. 16-seed Sultan (14-9), 2 p.m. Saturday, Mark Morris HS, Longview
10-seed Port Angeles (17-6) vs. No. 15-seed Cedarcrest (17-7), 10 a.m. Saturday, University of Puget Sound, Tacoma
11-seed Eatonville (19-3) vs. No. 14-seed Ridgefield (11-12), 6 p.m. Friday, Mount Tahoma HS, Tacoma
12-seed North Mason (15-8) vs. No. 13-seed Renton (6-18), 8 p.m. Friday, Mount Tahoma HS, Tacoma
---
TOP DOG
If you were to draw up the ideal pieces fit for a championship squad - defending state champion Lynden has it with size, depth, a defensive stopper and one of the state's premier playmakers in sophomore Finley Parcher.
CAN FILL IT UP
W.F. West's all-state post player Julia Dalan, a Portland signee, is the biggest matchup problem in the tournament. She is 6-foot-4. As a distance runner, she hardly gets winded. And she can score with her back to the basket and facing up a defender - with either hand.
CAN'T-MISS MATCHUP
Deer Park has four guards, guided by Ashlan Bryant, who can all go for 20 or more points. Prosser is no slouch with its trio of playmakers, led by Herbie Wright and Lay'lee Dixon. These up-tempo squads might combine for 25 made 3-pointers Friday in Spokane.
GAME PICKS
Lynden over Bainbridge
Ellensburg over Columbia River
Deer Park over Prosser
Archbishop Murphy over W.F. West
Woodland over Sultan
Port Angeles over Cedarcrest
Eatonville over Ridgefield
Renton over North Mason
---
---
SBLIVE FINAL WASHINGTON GIRLS BASKETBALL RANKINGS
CLASS 4A RANKINGS
1. Davis of Yakima (20-2)
2. Chiawana (22-1)
3. Lake Washington (23-4)
4. Woodinville (23-4)
5. Union (20-3)
6. Camas (19-6)
7. Auburn (19-6)
8. Sumner (222-4)
9. Mead (16-7)
10. Issaquah (19-11)
Others: Redmond (22-4), Emerald Ridge (18-7), Kennedy Catholic (18-6), Lake Stevens (16-7).
---
CLASS 3A RANKINGS
1. Central Valley (23-0)
2. North Thurston (26-1)
3. Lakeside of Seattle (22-4)
4. White River (22-3)
5. Seattle Prep (20-7)
6. Ridgeline (20-4)
7. Eastside Catholic (15-11)
8. Kennewick (17-6)
9. Roosevelt (17-9)
10. Stanwood (20-4)
Others: Bellevue (20-6), Garfield (13-9), Meadowdale (17-6), River Ridge (20-7).
---
CLASS 2A RANKINGS
1. Lynden (24-0)
2. Ellensburg (24-0)
3. Deer Park (23-0)
4. W.F. West (23-1)
5. Archbishop Murphy (22-2)
6. Prosser (21-4)
7. Columbia River (20-3)
8. Woodland (17-4)
9. Bainbridge (19-5)
10. Eatonville (19-3)
Others: Port Angeles (17-6).
---
CLASS 1A RANKINGS
1. Lynden Christian (18-3)
2. Bellevue Christian (21-2)
3. King's (17-7)
4. Zillah (20-3)
5. Annie Wright (19-5)
6. Seton Catholic (18-6)
7. Cashmere (17-7)
8. Naches Valley (20-5)
9. Nooksack Valley (16-8)
10. Montesano (17-7)
Others: Wapato (14-10), Cedar Park Christian (15-7), King's Way Christian (16-5).
---
CLASS 2B RANKINGS
1. Adna (21-2)
2. Rainier (20-3)
3. Reardan (19-2)
4. Brewster (20-4)
5. Napavine (19-6)
6. Mount Vernon Christian (19-3)
7. Cle Elum-Roslyn (18-5)
8. Northwest Christian of Colbert (19-4)
9. Mabton (22-4)
10. Columbia of Burbank (17-7)
Others: Liberty of Spangle (19-7).
---
CLASS 1B RANKINGS
1. Neah Bay (20-1)
2. Garfield-Palouse (21-2)
3. Waterville-Mansfield (20-3)
4. Yakama Tribal (19-3)
5. Wellpinit (21-2)
6. Pateros (19-5)
7. Inchelium (20-2)
8. Oakesdale (18-5)
9. Lummi (22-4)
10. Sunnyside Christian (19-5)
Others: Pe Ell (21-0), Wilbur-Creston-Keller (14-6), Crosspoint (17-7), Taholah (17-6).
---