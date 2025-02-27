Road to regionals: Washington high school (WIAA) 4A boys basketball preview, game picks
Only one more game separates WIAA state-championship hopefuls from the destination spot for Class 4A basketball: Tacoma Dome.
Starting Friday, 16 teams play in the regional round of the WIAA playoffs - with 12 schools advancing to the state tournament in Tacoma.
Here is the Class 4A regional boys basketball primer:
CLASS 4A SCHEDULE (Bracket)
PROTECTED
1-seed Gonzaga Prep (22-2) vs. 8-seed Puyallup (20-6), 4 p.m. Saturday, West Valley HS, Spokane
2-seed Auburn (23-2) vs. 7-seed Mount Si (19-7), 6 p.m. Saturday, Auburn HS
3-seed Glacier Peak (21-2) vs. 6-seed West Valley of Yakima (17-5), 6 p.m. Friday, Jackson HS, Mill Creek
4-seed Richland (23-1) vs. 5-seed Camas (18-4), 8 p.m. Saturday, Richland HS
LOSER-OUT
9-seed Davis of Yakima (20-3) vs. No. 16-seed Woodinville (13-14), 8 p.m. Saturday, Davis HS
10-seed Olympia (21-5) vs. No. 15-seed North Creek (14-10), 4 p.m. Satrday, University of Puget Sound, Tacoma
11-seed Kentwood (19-6) vs. No. 14-seed Arlington (19-7), 2 p.m. Saturday, Auburn HS
12-seed Lake Washington (20-7) vs. No. 13-seed Emerald Ridge (19-7), 8 p.m. Friday, Lake Washington HS, Kirkland
TOP DOG
Richland lost its only game in the final minute of the District 6 championship game at Gonzaga Prep - and dropped to the No. 4 seed. No squad in the tournament has the offensive firepower the Bombers boast - and now they have motivation to show who is boss.
CAN FILL IT UP
The list of guards with career games of 40 or more points is impressive: Jo Lee, of Glacier Peak; Landen Birley, of West Valley of Yakima; Landen Northrop, of Richland; Cesar Hernandez, of Davis of Yakima; and Leyton Martin, of Arlington. All can go off at any time.
CAN'T-MISS MATCHUP
Is Gonzaga Prep vulnerable as a 1-seed? Bullpups are as well-coached a team as there is in Washington, but face 4A SPSL champion Puyallup that has skill, height and good guard play, led by league MVP Drew Jones.
GAME PICKS
Gonzaga Prep over Puyallup
Auburn over Mount Si
Glacier Peak over West Valley of Yakima
Richland over Camas
Davis of Yakima over Woodinville
Olympia over North Creek
Kentwood over Arlington
Emerald Ridge over Lake Washington
SBLIVE FINAL WASHINGTON BOYS BASKETBALL RANKINGS
CLASS 4A RANKINGS
1. Richland (23-1)
2. Glacier Peak (21-2)
3. Auburn (23-2)
4. Gonzaga Prep (22-2)
5. Mount Si (19-7)
6. Camas (18-4)
7. West Valley of Yakima (17-5)
8. Puyallup (20-6)
9. Davis of Yakima (20-3)
10. Kentwood (19-6)
Others: Olympia (21-5), Arlington (19-7), Lake Washington (20-7), Emerald Ridge (19-7).
CLASS 3A RANKINGS
1. Rainier Beach (24-2)
2. Bellevue (21-5)
3. Garfield (18-7)
4. Lincoln of Tacoma (25-3)
5. Edmonds-Woodway (23-2)
6. Seattle Prep (17-10)
7. Mount Spokane (17-7)
8. Monroe (21-3)
9. Shorecrest (21-3)
10. Auburn Mountainview (22-2)
Others: Federal Way (19-4), Eastside Catholic (13-14), Liberty of Issaquah (16-8). Bellarmine Prep (22-7).
CLASS 2A RANKINGS
1. Lynden (23-1)
2. R.A. Long (22-1)
3. Selah (19-4)
4. Bremerton (18-5)
5. Prosser (19-7)
6. Mark Morris (20-4)
7. West Valley of Spokane (20-3)
8. Lakewood (18-6)
9. Columbia River (18-5)
10. Franklin Pierce (19-4)
Others: Bainbridge (18-5), Sequim (18-4), Ridgefield (15-8), Foster (18-7)
CLASS 1A RANKINGS
1. Annie Wright (19-2)
2. Lynden Christian (21-2)
3. Royal (23-1)
4. Zillah (19-4)
5. King's (18-4)
6. Seton Catholic (18-5)
7. Riverside (16-5)
8. Meridian (17-7)
9. Bear Creek (18-5)
10. Chelan (21-5)
Others: Bellevue Christian (18-5), Cashmere (18-8), Fort Vancouver (17-6), Wapato (15-10).
CLASS 2B RANKINGS
1. Columbia of Burbank (23-1)
2. Freeman (20-3)
3. Reardan (21-2)
4. Colfax (20-3)
5. Lake Roosevelt (21-4)
6. Northwest Christian of Colbert (18-7)
7. Toledo (22-3)
8. Tri-Cities Prep (20-5)
9. Napavine (21-3)
10. Okanogan (19-6)
Others: Adna (19-5), La Salle (18-7), Liberty Bell (15-10), Rainier (15-10).
CLASS 1B RANKINGS
1. Almira-Coulee-Hartline (22-1)
2. DeSales (22-1)
3. Moses Lake Christian (19-2)
4. Lummi (22-3)
5. Willapa Valley (21-2)
6. Tulalip Heritage (20-3)
7. Neah Bay (18-4)
8. Wellpinit (18-6)
9. Summit Classical (21-6)
10. Columbia Adventist (18-4)
Others: Muckleshoot Tribal (18-5), Inchelium (17-4), Sound Christian Academy (19-6), Sunnyside Christian (18-8).
