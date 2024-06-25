Rogers of Spokane's Aaron Kinsey is SBLive's WaFd Bank 2A/1A Senior Boy Athlete of the Year
There is a lesson to be learned about Aaron Kinsey.
Don't tell him something cannot be achieved, even under the most grim of circumstances.
Rogers High School of Spokane had seen a long stretch of lean years in many sports at the WIAA level, or even in the Greater Spokane League.
In fact, the Pirates have had far more winless football seasons than winning seasons over the past five decades.
It had gotten so bad, one of Kinsey's own coaches suggested the teenager look into transferring if he wanted to improve his exposure for recruiting.
Instead, Kinsey announced to whoever would listen that he was going to help assist a massive turnaround in fortunes.
"It was during my freshman year, I said we are going to change things at Rogers," Kinsey said. "I had seniors and juniors, even teachers, laugh. But we were not fazed."
Kinsey was a man of his word as he led the school to just its second winning football season in 49 years last fall, helped the basketball squad to a Class 2A district champion and guided the track and field program to a podium finish at the WIAA championships in Tacoma.
Three sports, three state-tournament appearances as a senior. He also signed to play football at the University of Idaho.
"Deon (Kinsey) is what you would call the ultimate competitor. He takes it personally," Pirates' football coach Ryan Cole said. "And he was the tip of the spear that put our sports teams on the map."
Kinsey's biggest stage was football. The dual-threat quarterback accounted for more than 1,500 yards of total offense and accounted for 19 touchdowns during the team's 8-3 campaign.
"We had a group of guys who were dedicated," Kinsey said. "My junior year, we won four games, but with a new coach (Cole) and system, it was like hitting the reset button. And we changed it forever."
And yet in basketball, he wasn't a scorer, but still impacted the program with role-playing hard work -his signature trait.
"He was our MVP two years in a row," Rogers of Spokane basketball coach Karim Scott said. "I have never had a player like him who plays as hard as he does."
Kinsey knew hard work was what would change prevailing attitudes about Pirates' athletics.
"I hate losing,:" Kinsey said, "more than I like to win."
---
AARON KINSEY BIO
School: Rogers of Spokane.
Sports: Football, basketball, track and field.
Next step: Signed to play football at University of Idaho (NCAA Division I) where he will also study business.
Senior-year highlights: Was 2A Greater Spokane League offensive player of year at quarterback in football (48–73, 881 yards, six touchdowns; eight receptions, 125 yards, TD; 63 rushes, 532 yards, 10 TDs; two special-team TDs), leading Rogers of Spokane (8-3) to second winning season in past 49 years - and a berth in the WIAA playoffs. … Was 2A Greater Spokane League second-team selection in basketball (12.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, 3.6 steals per game), and was named league defensive MVP. Led Rogers of Spokane to District 8 championship over Pullman and to WIAA tournament in Yakima. … Was 2A Greater Spokane League first-team selection in track and field as sprinter and relay-team member as Rogers of Spokane placed tied for fifth at the WIAA championships. Placed fourth in the 100–meter dash (11.53 seconds), fifth in the 200 (22.65) and anchored school’s 4x100 relay team to state runner-up finish (41.53) behind East Valley of Yakima. Also recorded career–best times in 100 (10.83) and 200 (21.93) races.
Career accomplishments: Two-time all-2A Greater Spokane League football selection (first team in 2023; second team in 2022), and led school to 12 wins over final two seasons after going winless in first two seasons. Among school career leaders in passing yards (2,545; No. 5), rushing yards (2,098; No. 4) and touchdowns (34; No. 2)… Two-time all-2A Greater Spokane League basketball second-team selection (2023, 2024). ... Two-time all-2A Greater Spokane League first-team track and field selection (2023, 2024) recorded five podium finishes at the WIAA championships, including a third-place finish in the 100 in 2023.
School/community achievements: 2.5 GPA; member of Black Student Union club for four years; volunteered to counsel local elementary-school students through BSU; volunteered as local youth-sports basketball coach; held job as a private-ranch farmhand.
---