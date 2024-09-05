High School

SBLive/SI Top 50 Washington high school football preseason rankings (Nos. 1-10)

Who ends up with the top spot - 4A champion Lake Stevens or 3A champion Bellevue?

Brock Beaner, left, and Tyler Olson close in on a tackle during Anacortes' 60-30 win over Tumwater to win WIAA Class 2A title in 2023.
Brock Beaner, left, and Tyler Olson close in on a tackle during Anacortes' 60-30 win over Tumwater to win WIAA Class 2A title in 2023.

So, who is the best high school football team in Washington, regardless of classification, heading into the 2024 season?

SBLive WA is revealing its Power 50 all-classification countdown - finishing up with schools ranked from No. 1-No. 10.

Lynden's Brant Heppner led school to WIAA Class 2A championship in 2022 in Puyallup.
Lynden's Brant Heppner led school to WIAA Class 2A championship in 2022 in Puyallup.

10. LYNDEN (2A)

Coach: Blake VanDalen

Team strength: Quarterback - and championship belief

Player to watch: QB Brant Heppner

Outlook: With its size, and one more year of Heppner running show, this is biggest Anacortes rival.

Kennedy Catholic fullback Indiana Jones was 4A NPSL player of the year in 2023 as a junior.
Kennedy Catholic fullback Indiana Jones was 4A NPSL player of the year in 2023 as a junior.

9. KENNEDY CATHOLIC (4A)

Coach: Pat Jones

Team strength: Three- and four-year starters at key positions

Player to watch: OL/DL Derek Colman-Brusa

Outlook: Top 10-12 players are as good as anybody's in 4A. Lancers lose out on roster depth game.

Kennewick's Alex Roberts returns in 2024 as the leading rusher in the 4A/3A Mid Columbia Conference.
Kennewick's Alex Roberts returns in 2024 as the leading rusher in the 4A/3A Mid Columbia Conference.

8. KENNEWICK (3A)

Coach: Randy Affholter

Team strength: Offensive-line depth

Player to watch: RB Alex Roberts

Outlook: Seems inevitable one of these days this tough-minded group will break through for 3A title.

Eastlake returns three starting linebackers from its Class 4A semifinal team last fall, including Colby Johnson.
Eastlake returns three starting linebackers from its Class 4A semifinal team last fall, including Colby Johnson.

7. EASTLAKE (4A)

Coach: Scott Hare

Team strength: Linebacking corps

Player to watch: QB Landon Renfroe

Outlook: Team went to 4A semifinals in Scott Hare's first season. Don't expect anything less in Year 2.

Ninth grader Adrian Carter (class of 2028) is part of Anacortes' next wave of playmakers.
Ninth grader Adrian Carter (class of 2028) is part of Anacortes' next wave of playmakers.

6. ANACORTES (2A)

Coach: Justin Portz

Team strength: Unmatched skill-position talent in 2A

Player to watch: ATH Brady and Brock Beaner

Outlook: If new offensive line holds up, Seahawks could be on easy street toward repeat-title bliss.

Sumner's Carter Cocke, a Montana State commit, is one of the top tight ends in the state.
Sumner's Carter Cocke, a Montana State commit, is one of the top tight ends in the state.

5. SUMNER (4A)

Coach: Keith Ross

Team strength: Pass-catching crew

Player to watch: TE Carter Cocke

Outlook: Defensive coordinators might have to adjust their thinking - Spartans will chuck it in 2024.

Eastside Catholic's Jeremiah Burroughs enters his second season as the starting tailback in 2024.
Eastside Catholic's Jeremiah Burroughs enters his second season as the starting tailback in 2024.

4. EASTSIDE CATHOLIC (3A)

Coach: Dominic Daste

Team strength: Defensive front

Player to watch: OL/DL Jojo Matautia

Outlook: Defense still elite, and if dual-threat transfer QB Isaac Corey ignites drowsy offense ... hello!

Luke Webb of Camas
Luke Webb of Camas

3. CAMAS (4A)

Coach: Adam Mathieson

Team strength: Most complete roster in 4A

Player to watch: DL Luke Webb

Outlook: Yes, recent early-playoff exits loom large, but new coach Adam Mathieson will fix all that ails.

Lake Stevens quarterback Kolton Matson was SBLive WA's state offensive MVP and Gatorade state player of the year in 2023.
Lake Stevens quarterback Kolton Matson was SBLive WA's state offensive MVP and Gatorade state player of the year in 2023.

2. LAKE STEVENS (4A)

Coach: Tom Tri

Team strength: All-state offensive backfield

Player to watch: QB Kolton Matson

Outlook: Historic three-peat bid will primarily hinge on getting defense (10 new starters) recalibrated.

Fullback Max Jones led Bellevue with 1,100 rushing yards during run to 2023 WIAA championship.
Fullback Max Jones led Bellevue with 1,100 rushing yards during run to 2023 WIAA championship.

1. BELLEVUE (3A)

Coach: Michael Kneip

Team strength: Grass is very green in Bellevue

Player to watch: OL Demetri Manning and Willi Wascher

Outlook: Has lineman and running-back depth, and best Wing-T prowess in region. Enough said.

