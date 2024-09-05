SBLive/SI Top 50 Washington high school football preseason rankings (Nos. 1-10)
So, who is the best high school football team in Washington, regardless of classification, heading into the 2024 season?
SBLive WA is revealing its Power 50 all-classification countdown - finishing up with schools ranked from No. 1-No. 10.
---
10. LYNDEN (2A)
Coach: Blake VanDalen
Team strength: Quarterback - and championship belief
Player to watch: QB Brant Heppner
Outlook: With its size, and one more year of Heppner running show, this is biggest Anacortes rival.
---
9. KENNEDY CATHOLIC (4A)
Coach: Pat Jones
Team strength: Three- and four-year starters at key positions
Player to watch: OL/DL Derek Colman-Brusa
Outlook: Top 10-12 players are as good as anybody's in 4A. Lancers lose out on roster depth game.
---
8. KENNEWICK (3A)
Coach: Randy Affholter
Team strength: Offensive-line depth
Player to watch: RB Alex Roberts
Outlook: Seems inevitable one of these days this tough-minded group will break through for 3A title.
---
7. EASTLAKE (4A)
Coach: Scott Hare
Team strength: Linebacking corps
Player to watch: QB Landon Renfroe
Outlook: Team went to 4A semifinals in Scott Hare's first season. Don't expect anything less in Year 2.
---
6. ANACORTES (2A)
Coach: Justin Portz
Team strength: Unmatched skill-position talent in 2A
Player to watch: ATH Brady and Brock Beaner
Outlook: If new offensive line holds up, Seahawks could be on easy street toward repeat-title bliss.
---
5. SUMNER (4A)
Coach: Keith Ross
Team strength: Pass-catching crew
Player to watch: TE Carter Cocke
Outlook: Defensive coordinators might have to adjust their thinking - Spartans will chuck it in 2024.
---
4. EASTSIDE CATHOLIC (3A)
Coach: Dominic Daste
Team strength: Defensive front
Player to watch: OL/DL Jojo Matautia
Outlook: Defense still elite, and if dual-threat transfer QB Isaac Corey ignites drowsy offense ... hello!
---
3. CAMAS (4A)
Coach: Adam Mathieson
Team strength: Most complete roster in 4A
Player to watch: DL Luke Webb
Outlook: Yes, recent early-playoff exits loom large, but new coach Adam Mathieson will fix all that ails.
---
2. LAKE STEVENS (4A)
Coach: Tom Tri
Team strength: All-state offensive backfield
Player to watch: QB Kolton Matson
Outlook: Historic three-peat bid will primarily hinge on getting defense (10 new starters) recalibrated.
---
1. BELLEVUE (3A)
Coach: Michael Kneip
Team strength: Grass is very green in Bellevue
Player to watch: OL Demetri Manning and Willi Wascher
Outlook: Has lineman and running-back depth, and best Wing-T prowess in region. Enough said.
---