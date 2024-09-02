SBLive/SI Top 50 Washington high school football preseason rankings (Nos. 21-30)
So, who is the best high school football team in Washington, regardless of classification, heading into the 2024 season?
SBLive WA is revealing its Power 50 all-classification countdown - continuing with schools ranked from No. 21-No. 30.
---
30. ENUMCLAW (3A)
Coach: Mark Gunderson
Team strength: Overall physicality
Player to watch: WR/ATH Colton Paulson
Outlook: 3A NPSL favorites about as old school as they get, seeking out contact at all three levels.
---
29. BOTHELL (4A)
Coach: Tom Bainter
Team strength: Offensive line
Player to watch: RB Wyatt Mickelberry
Outlook: Won't be usual high-flying offense. In fact, Cougars will run - a lot - to try and control pace.
---
28. CURTIS (4A)
Coach: Darren McKay
Team strength: Perimeter headliners
Player(s) to watch: WR Xavier Ahrens and Parker Mady
Outlook: QB Rocco Koch is gone, so Vikings will have to find a more balanced approach on offense
---
27. PUYALLUP (4A)
Coach: Brian Grout
Team strength: Bevy of skill-position potential
Player to watch: ATH Kaden Rolfsness
Outlook: On paper, no 4A SPSL team has better collection of big-play playmakers. Is this Viks' year?
---
26. RICHLAND (4A)
Coach: Josh Jelinek
Team strength: Wide receiver corps
Player to watch: WR Colson Mackey
Outlook: Whoever is throwing passes, he will have state's deepest group of receivers to target.
---
25. MONROE (3A)
Coach: Scott Darrow
Team strength: Seniors ... everywhere
Player to watch: WR Mason Davis
Outlook: Program's defining class (33 seniors) will contribute heavily for 3A Wesco favorites.
---
24. MOSES LAKE (4A)
Coach: Brett Jay
Team strength: Passing attack
Player to watch: QB Brady Jay
Outlook: Jay will get new receiving crew up to speed, but more vital is team's improved physicality.
---
23. MOUNT TAHOMA (3A)
Coach: Keith Terry
Team strength: High-end perimeter playmakers
Player to watch: WR/DB Elijah Durr
Outlook: With 14 starters returning, don't expect dropoff from team that reached WIAA quarterfinals.
---
22. WOODINVILLE (4A)
Coach: Wayne Maxwell
Team strength: Secondary
Player to watch: WR/DB Casey Larson
Outlook: Defense is always opportunistic, but Falcons' offensive forecast promising as well.
---
21. SKYVIEW (4A)
Coach: Steve Kizer
Team strength: Defensive line and secondary
Player to watch: WR/DB Gavin Packer
Outlook: If new QB Doogie Poindexter delivers anything close to what coaches expect - watch out.
---