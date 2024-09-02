High School

SBLive/SI Top 50 Washington high school football preseason rankings (Nos. 21-30)

4A CBBN favorite, led by one of state's up-and-coming quarterbacks, part of this pack

Todd Milles

Bothell football, led by coach Tom Bainter, should be factors in the 4A Kingco in 2024.
Photo by Todd Milles

So, who is the best high school football team in Washington, regardless of classification, heading into the 2024 season?

SBLive WA is revealing its Power 50 all-classification countdown - continuing with schools ranked from No. 21-No. 30.

---

Reigning Class 2A semifinalist Enumclaw still have plenty of playmakers, including Colton Paulson, moved up to 3A NPSL.
Photo courtesy of Enumclaw athletics

30. ENUMCLAW (3A)

Coach: Mark Gunderson

Team strength: Overall physicality

Player to watch: WR/ATH Colton Paulson

Outlook: 3A NPSL favorites about as old school as they get, seeking out contact at all three levels.

---

Bothell is switching to more of a read-option offense in 2024 to take advantage of QB Jaylen Viars' skill set.
Photo by Todd Milles

29. BOTHELL (4A)

Coach: Tom Bainter

Team strength: Offensive line

Player to watch: RB Wyatt Mickelberry

Outlook: Won't be usual high-flying offense. In fact, Cougars will run - a lot - to try and control pace.

---

Parker Mady was the 4A SPSL's top all purpose performer in 2023 at wide receiver and kick returner for Curtis.
Photo by Todd Milles

28. CURTIS (4A)

Coach: Darren McKay

Team strength: Perimeter headliners

Player(s) to watch: WR Xavier Ahrens and Parker Mady

Outlook: QB Rocco Koch is gone, so Vikings will have to find a more balanced approach on offense

---

Brian Grout and his Puyallup Vikings should be 4A SPSL contenders in 2024.
Photo by Todd Milles

27. PUYALLUP (4A)

Coach: Brian Grout

Team strength: Bevy of skill-position potential

Player to watch: ATH Kaden Rolfsness

Outlook: On paper, no 4A SPSL team has better collection of big-play playmakers. Is this Viks' year?

---

Brody Bocek is one of three all-4A/3A Mid Columbia Conference first-team wide receivers returning for the Bombers in 2024.
Photo courtesy of Brody Bocek

26. RICHLAND (4A)

Coach: Josh Jelinek

Team strength: Wide receiver corps

Player to watch: WR Colson Mackey

Outlook: Whoever is throwing passes, he will have state's deepest group of receivers to target.

---

Monroe will start 10 seniors on offense in 2024, including wide receiver Mason Davis.
Photo by Vince Miller

25. MONROE (3A)

Coach: Scott Darrow

Team strength: Seniors ... everywhere

Player to watch: WR Mason Davis

Outlook: Program's defining class (33 seniors) will contribute heavily for 3A Wesco favorites.

---

Moses Lake's Brady Jay, left, participates in Thurston County Team Camp in Tumwater
Photo by Todd Milles

24. MOSES LAKE (4A)

Coach: Brett Jay

Team strength: Passing attack

Player to watch: QB Brady Jay

Outlook: Jay will get new receiving crew up to speed, but more vital is team's improved physicality.

---

Mikkah Cordero was lost early in 2023 season, but has recovered from shoulder injury to return under center for Mount Tahoma.
Photo by Vince Miller

23. MOUNT TAHOMA (3A)

Coach: Keith Terry

Team strength: High-end perimeter playmakers

Player to watch: WR/DB Elijah Durr

Outlook: With 14 starters returning, don't expect dropoff from team that reached WIAA quarterfinals.

---

Levi Grothen returns as the starting quarterback at Woodinville in 2024.
Photo by Curt Carlson/Calder Photography

22. WOODINVILLE (4A)

Coach: Wayne Maxwell

Team strength: Secondary

Player to watch: WR/DB Casey Larson

Outlook: Defense is always opportunistic, but Falcons' offensive forecast promising as well.

---

Skyview wide receiver Gavin Packer lines up to face Camas in fall of 2023. He is a Boise State commit.
Photo by Ken Nowaczyk

21. SKYVIEW (4A)

Coach: Steve Kizer

Team strength: Defensive line and secondary

Player to watch: WR/DB Gavin Packer

Outlook: If new QB Doogie Poindexter delivers anything close to what coaches expect - watch out.

---

