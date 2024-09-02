High School

SBLive/SI Top 50 Washington high school football preseason rankings (Nos. 41-50)

One of state's top senior recruits has team sneaking into top-50 all-classification rankings

Todd Milles

Dual threat QB Beau Oaksmith was voted a 3A Metro first teamer at Seattle Prep as a junior in 2023.
So, who is the best high school football team in Washington, regardless of classification, heading into the 2024 season?

SBLive WA is revealing its Power 50 all-classification countdown - starting with schools ranked from No. 41-No. 50.

---

After playing on both sides of the ball for Central Valley, Beau Butner will be Bears' primary running back in 2024.
TOP 50 WASHINGTON FOOTBALL RANKINGS (41-50)

50. CENTRAL VALLEY

Coach: Ryan Butner

Team strength: Returning experience (15 starters are back)

Player to watch: RB Beau Butner

Outlook: Bears always known for physicality, but they have cast of game-changing athletes in tow.

---

The backup quarterback in 2023, Dax Dickson will start at wingback for Eastmont this fall.
49. EASTMONT

Coach: Jay Foster

Team strength: Front seven on defense

Player to watch: DL Ricky Colunga

Outlook: Locked-and-loaded defense will have to carry new mix-and-match offense in early going.

---

Cameron Downing will become Olympia's starting quarterback heading into 2024.
48. OLYMPIA

Coach: Nick Mullen

Team strength: Offensive line and wide receivers

Player to watch: OL Forrest Carter

Outlook: Unlucky with rash of injuries the past few years, if Bears are healthy, they will make noise.

---

Do Carter Dungy and the North Kitsap Vikings have another deep WIAA playoff run in them in 2024?
47. NORTH KITSAP

Coach: Jeff Weible

Team strength: Strength, size between hashes

Player to watch: OL/DL Nate Thornton

Outlook: Loss of perimeter depth (graduation, injuries) will likely make Viks use RB Carter Dungy a lot.

---

Gig Harbor coaches are high on Koi Calhoun's prospect at quarterback as a junior in 2024.
46. GIG HARBOR

Coach: Darrin Reeves

Team strength: Skill-position talent

Player to watch: WR D.J. Darling

Outlook: Whatever move Tides make in tough 3A PSL will come from deep, confident junior class.

---

Running back Talan Bungard, of Ferndale, is the top returning rusher in 3A Wesco in 2024.
45. FERNDALE

Coach: Jamie Plenkovich

Team strength: Depth of backfield ball carriers

Player to watch: FB Talan Bungard

Outlook: Usually when the Golden Eagles' Wing-T scheme has running backs who win - they win big.

---

Archbishop Murphy's Jack Sievers leads Wildcats' pressure-oriented defensive line coming off edge.
44. ARCHBISHOP MURPHY

Coach: Joe Cronin

Team strength: Young talent growing up fast

Player to watch: DL/TE Jack Sievers

Outlook: Both lines are massive, and defensive front is sturdy - are Wildcats ready for big jump?

---

Auburn Riverside linebacker Jonathan Epperson is a UW commit, and No. 2 senior prospect in the state.
43. AUBURN RIVERSIDE

Coach: Greg Herd

Team strength: Heavy hitters in linebacking corps

Player to watch: LB Jonathan Epperson

Outlook: Injuries to Epperson in 2023 were big blow; he is healthy and prepared to be two-way terror.

---

Dual threat QB Beau Oaksmith was voted a 3A Metro first teamer as a junior in 2023.
42. SEATTLE PREP

Coach: Aaron Maul

Team strength: Versatile playmakers

Player to watch: WR/DB Alec Greenwood

Outlook: Dual-threat QB Beau Oaksmith's playmaking stands out, even in loaded 3A Metro.

---

Lineman Lance Airey (66) is one of the few offensive starters returning for Mount Spokane in 2024.
41. MOUNT SPOKANE

Coach: Terry Cloer

Team strength: Offensive line

Player to watch: OL Peyton Day

Outlook: Lots of skill-position firepower to replace, but Wildcats usually reload, not rebuild.

---

