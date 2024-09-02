SBLive/SI Top 50 Washington high school football preseason rankings (Nos. 41-50)
So, who is the best high school football team in Washington, regardless of classification, heading into the 2024 season?
SBLive WA is revealing its Power 50 all-classification countdown - starting with schools ranked from No. 41-No. 50.
---
TOP 50 WASHINGTON FOOTBALL RANKINGS (41-50)
50. CENTRAL VALLEY
Coach: Ryan Butner
Team strength: Returning experience (15 starters are back)
Player to watch: RB Beau Butner
Outlook: Bears always known for physicality, but they have cast of game-changing athletes in tow.
---
49. EASTMONT
Coach: Jay Foster
Team strength: Front seven on defense
Player to watch: DL Ricky Colunga
Outlook: Locked-and-loaded defense will have to carry new mix-and-match offense in early going.
---
48. OLYMPIA
Coach: Nick Mullen
Team strength: Offensive line and wide receivers
Player to watch: OL Forrest Carter
Outlook: Unlucky with rash of injuries the past few years, if Bears are healthy, they will make noise.
---
47. NORTH KITSAP
Coach: Jeff Weible
Team strength: Strength, size between hashes
Player to watch: OL/DL Nate Thornton
Outlook: Loss of perimeter depth (graduation, injuries) will likely make Viks use RB Carter Dungy a lot.
---
46. GIG HARBOR
Coach: Darrin Reeves
Team strength: Skill-position talent
Player to watch: WR D.J. Darling
Outlook: Whatever move Tides make in tough 3A PSL will come from deep, confident junior class.
---
45. FERNDALE
Coach: Jamie Plenkovich
Team strength: Depth of backfield ball carriers
Player to watch: FB Talan Bungard
Outlook: Usually when the Golden Eagles' Wing-T scheme has running backs who win - they win big.
---
44. ARCHBISHOP MURPHY
Coach: Joe Cronin
Team strength: Young talent growing up fast
Player to watch: DL/TE Jack Sievers
Outlook: Both lines are massive, and defensive front is sturdy - are Wildcats ready for big jump?
---
43. AUBURN RIVERSIDE
Coach: Greg Herd
Team strength: Heavy hitters in linebacking corps
Player to watch: LB Jonathan Epperson
Outlook: Injuries to Epperson in 2023 were big blow; he is healthy and prepared to be two-way terror.
---
42. SEATTLE PREP
Coach: Aaron Maul
Team strength: Versatile playmakers
Player to watch: WR/DB Alec Greenwood
Outlook: Dual-threat QB Beau Oaksmith's playmaking stands out, even in loaded 3A Metro.
---
41. MOUNT SPOKANE
Coach: Terry Cloer
Team strength: Offensive line
Player to watch: OL Peyton Day
Outlook: Lots of skill-position firepower to replace, but Wildcats usually reload, not rebuild.
---