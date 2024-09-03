SBLive/SI Washington high school preseason all-state football team for 2024
As the 2024 Washington high school football season is set to kick off starting Thursday night, here is the final element of SBLive WA's preview coverage:
The preseason all-classification, all-state team.
Five of the six WIAA classifications have representatives on the team. In all, players from 16 different leagues were chosen.
Our guiding criteria:
1. Recent individual performance and accolades, especially in 2023.
2. Success of team holds considerable weight in selections.
3. A player was only eligible at one position.
Here is SBLive WA's 2024 preseason all-state football team (names in position groups were listed in alphabetical order):
---
ALL-STATE OFFENSE
Quarterback: Kolton Matson, Lake Stevens, sr. (4A)
Program record-setter won a few significant awards in 2023, including Gatorade state player of year.
Running back: Indiana Jones, Kennedy Catholic, sr. (4A)
Incredible how 4A NPSL MVP comes from Wing-T background, yet is so fluid as pass catcher.
Running back: Jayshon Limar, Lake Stevens, sr. (4A)
Legs of steel, hands of glue - all he wants to do is finish his prep career like older brother, Jayden.
Running back: Alex Roberts, Kennewick, sr. (3A)
Top running back in eastern Washington is a wiggle-pop-and-go runner with breakaway speed.
Wide receiver: Brayden Allen, Ridgeline, sr. (3A)
Replaces Bode Gardner as undisputed best perimeter playmaker in Spokane for pass-happy Falcons.
Wide receiver: Gavin Packer, Skyview, sr. (4A)
Makes covering defensive backs look foolish with his footwork as arguably state's top route runner.
Wide receiver: Cam Weir, Skyline, sr. (4A)
If is is elite speed you like, Weir has it as Spartans will find creative ways to keep football in his hands.
Tight end: Noah Flores, Graham-Kapowsin, sr. (4A)
UCLA commit has always had good hands and keen spacial sense - and now he has prominent role.
Offensive lineman: Demetri Manning, Bellevue, sr. (3A)
Nice off the field, nasty in the trenches at left tackle as state's top lineman recruit headed to Oregon.
Offensive lineman: Joellz "Jojo" Matautia, Eastside Catholic, sr. (3A)
Coming off junior season earning 3A Metro lineman of year honors at center and noseguard.
Offensive lineman: Mason Perez, Othello, sr. (2A)
Reigning 2A CWAC MVP is the classification's immovable object on both lines for run-first Huskies.
Offensive lineman: Jacob Tracy, Yelm, sr. (4A)
After playing tight end as junior, switched positions to left tackle in offseason; Boise State commit.
Offensive lineman: Willi Wascher, Bellevue, sr. (3A)
Best center in the state, this undersized USC commit is going to be rare four-year starter at Bellevue.
Multi-purpose: Lance Allred, Royal, sr. (1A)
Moved to quarterback from his receiver spot in 2023, and did not miss beat as 1A player of year.
Athlete: Terrance Saryon, Evergreen of Vancouver, jr. (3A)
Lines up in backfield or on perimeter to touch football. Once that happens, he creates big-play magic.
Placekicker: Austin Ferencz, Sumner, sr. (4A)
Seems like Sumner is a destination spot for strong-legged kickers - and he is one of state's best.
---
ALL-STATE DEFENSE
Defensive lineman: Derek Colman-Brusa, Kennedy Catholic, jr. (4A)
Just does things athletes his size aren't supposed to do. Might be best player in Washington.
Defensive lineman: Carter Kuchenbuch, Okanogan, sr. (2B)
His future is at tight end at Boise State, but he sets edge on defense - and plays a mean quarterback.
Defensive lineman: David Schwerzel, O'Dea, jr. (3A)
Irish's defensive front loaded with D1 talent, but his size-speed blend gives him biggest upside.
Defensive lineman: Luke Webb, Camas, sr. (4A)
Highest-revving motor in the state might belong to this California transfer who is physical specimen.
Linebacker: Jonathan Epperson Jr., Auburn Riverside, sr. (4A)
UW commit gained 25 pounds in offseason so he can deliver bigger hits (and run faster). Yikes!.
Linebacker: Liufau Loumoli, Eastside Catholic, soph. (3A)
Broke into loaded starting defensive lineup as ninth grader, and showed mad skills getting to football.
Linebacker: Cooper MacPherson, Chiawana, sr. (4A)
Coaches have been raving about this rangy, physical model as being generational performer in MCC.
Linebacker: Zaydrius Rainey-Sale, Bethel, sr. (4A)
Top senior recruit in state (and UW commit) has brute physicality of a lineman, ball skills of a safety,
Linebacker: Nikko Speer, Camas, sr. (4A)
Instinctual middle linebacker had a whopping 144 tackles as 4A GSHL defensive MVP last fall.
Defensive back: Brady Beaner, Anacortes, sr. (2A)
Talks loud - and his play on the perimeter is even louder as all-state safety; Montana commit.
Defensive back: Cassidy Bolong-Banks, Roosevelt, sr. (3A)
With his speed and strength, can play cornerback, safety and nickel - and will lead Roosevelt defense.
Defensive back: Elijah Durr, Mount Tahoma, jr. (3A)
A lockdown cornerback, he has uncanny knack of finding the football before the wide receiver.
Defensive back: David Kuku, Kamiakin, sr. (4A)
Rangy athlete with elite ball-playing skills at cornerback, all-MCC first teamer headed to WSU.
Defensive back: Casey Larson, Woodinville, sr. (4A)
Big-framed all-4A KingCo cornerback pounces on wide receivers in a hurry; committed to Idaho.
Hybrid: Brock Beaner, Anacortes, sr. (2A)
SBLive WA's two-way player of the year in 2023 can play at all levels of a defense; Montana commit.
Punter: Felix Romero, Montesano, sr.. (1A)
One of the region's top-ranked punter, he takes care of Bulldogs' special teams - and will play QB.
---