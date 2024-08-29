Schedule of Washington high school football's weekend preseason jamborees
With one week remaining before opening week of the 2024 Washington high school football regular-season schedule, a few programs will meet up Friday or Saturday for the longstanding tradition of a jamboree.
Jamborees are essentially abbreviated controlled scrimmages designed to give players a chance to rehearse some of their looks on offense and defense, but it also gives them a taste of the physical play that awaits in upcoming weeks.
Not everybody participates in a jamboree. Other schools hold community- or program-based intra-squad scrimmages.
Here are some of the highlighted jamborees taking place around the state:
---
FRIDAY
AUBURN RIVERSIDE, BAINBRIDGE ISLAND, GIG HARBOR, OLYMPIC, SOUTH KITSAP: 4 p.m. at Roy Anderson Field, Purdy
DAYTON, DESALES, GARFIELD-PALOUSE, LIBERTY CHRISTIAN, POMEROY, ST. JOHN-ENDICOTT and WAITSBURG: 5 p.m. at Pomeroy High School
DEER PARK, LAKESIDE OF NINE MILE FALLS, NEWPORT and RIVERSIDE: 5 p.m. at Lakeside High School
ABERDEEN, ONALASKA and ORTING: 6 p.m. at Orting High School
ANACORTES, GLACIER PEAK, LAKE STEVENS, MARYSVILLE-PILCHUCK, MONROE and NORTH CREEK: 6 p.m. at Glacier Peak High School
FERNDALE, LYNDEN, LYNDEN CHRISTIAN and MOUNT BAKER: 6 p.m. at Ferndale High School
HOCKINSON, HOOD RIVER (ORE), HUDSON'S BAY and MARK MORRIS: 6 p.m. at Kiggins Bowl, Vancouver
KELSO, SKYVIEW, W.F. WEST and WOODLAND: 6 p.m. at Kelso High School
LAKES, KENTWOOD, NORTH KITSAP and TIMBERLINE: 6 p.m. at Harry E. Lang Stadium, Lakewood
MOUNT SPOKANE, RIDGELINE, SHADLE PARK and UNIVERSITY: 6 p.m. at Union Stadium, Spokane
OLYMPIA, PENINSULA, STEILACOOM and TUMWATER: 6 p.m. at Tumwater High School
EPHRATA, MOSES LAKE and ROYAL: 7 p.m. at Moses Lake High School
BETHEL, KENNEDY CATHOLIC and PUYALLUP: 7:30 p.m. at Sparks Stadium, Puyallup
CAMAS, EVERGREEN OF VANCOUVER, MOUNTAIN VIEW AND WASHOUGAL: 7:30 p.m. at Camas High School
---
SATURDAY
BISHOP BLANCHET, KING'S and SHOREWOOD: 9 a.m. at King's High School, Seattle
CASCADE CHRItSTIAN, FRANKLIN PIERCE, NORTH THURSTON, ROGERS OF PUYALLUP and WASHINGTON: 10 a.m. at Franklin Pierce Stadium, Parkland
BELLINGHAM, GRANTE FALLS, MOUNT VERNON and MERIDIAN: 1 p.m. at Bellingham High School
BREWSTER, CASHMERE, CHELAN, OKANOGAN, QUINCY and WARDEN: 5:15 p.m. at Cashmere High School
ANNIE WRIGHT, BLACK HILLS, RAYMOND-SOUTH BEND and TENINO: 6 p.m. at Tenino High School
---