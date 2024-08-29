High School

Schedule of Washington high school football's weekend preseason jamborees

A few schools - league foes or not - will get together Friday or Saturday for a round-robin controlled scrimmage

Todd Milles

Kennedy Catholic's Devon Forehand is about to be Kennedy Catholic's rare four-year starting quarterback in 2024.
Kennedy Catholic's Devon Forehand is about to be Kennedy Catholic's rare four-year starting quarterback in 2024. / Photo by Todd Milles

With one week remaining before opening week of the 2024 Washington high school football regular-season schedule, a few programs will meet up Friday or Saturday for the longstanding tradition of a jamboree.

Jamborees are essentially abbreviated controlled scrimmages designed to give players a chance to rehearse some of their looks on offense and defense, but it also gives them a taste of the physical play that awaits in upcoming weeks.

Not everybody participates in a jamboree. Other schools hold community- or program-based intra-squad scrimmages.

Here are some of the highlighted jamborees taking place around the state:

---

Expect another heavy dosage of junior Carson McCall in the Orting offense this fall.
Expect another heavy dosage of junior Carson McCall in the Orting offense this fall. / Photo by Vince Miller

FRIDAY

AUBURN RIVERSIDE, BAINBRIDGE ISLAND, GIG HARBOR, OLYMPIC, SOUTH KITSAP: 4 p.m. at Roy Anderson Field, Purdy

DAYTON, DESALES, GARFIELD-PALOUSE, LIBERTY CHRISTIAN, POMEROY, ST. JOHN-ENDICOTT and WAITSBURG: 5 p.m. at Pomeroy High School

DEER PARK, LAKESIDE OF NINE MILE FALLS, NEWPORT and RIVERSIDE: 5 p.m. at Lakeside High School

ABERDEEN, ONALASKA and ORTING: 6 p.m. at Orting High School

ANACORTES, GLACIER PEAK, LAKE STEVENS, MARYSVILLE-PILCHUCK, MONROE and NORTH CREEK: 6 p.m. at Glacier Peak High School

FERNDALE, LYNDEN, LYNDEN CHRISTIAN and MOUNT BAKER: 6 p.m. at Ferndale High School

HOCKINSON, HOOD RIVER (ORE), HUDSON'S BAY and MARK MORRIS: 6 p.m. at Kiggins Bowl, Vancouver

KELSO, SKYVIEW, W.F. WEST and WOODLAND: 6 p.m. at Kelso High School

LAKES, KENTWOOD, NORTH KITSAP and TIMBERLINE: 6 p.m. at Harry E. Lang Stadium, Lakewood

MOUNT SPOKANE, RIDGELINE, SHADLE PARK and UNIVERSITY: 6 p.m. at Union Stadium, Spokane

OLYMPIA, PENINSULA, STEILACOOM and TUMWATER: 6 p.m. at Tumwater High School

EPHRATA, MOSES LAKE and ROYAL: 7 p.m. at Moses Lake High School

BETHEL, KENNEDY CATHOLIC and PUYALLUP: 7:30 p.m. at Sparks Stadium, Puyallup

CAMAS, EVERGREEN OF VANCOUVER, MOUNTAIN VIEW AND WASHOUGAL: 7:30 p.m. at Camas High School

---

Heading into 2024, sophomore Sam Arevalo will be a first year starting quarterback at Brewster.
Heading into 2024, sophomore Sam Arevalo will be a first year starting quarterback at Brewster. / Photo by Todd Milles

SATURDAY

BISHOP BLANCHET, KING'S and SHOREWOOD: 9 a.m. at King's High School, Seattle

CASCADE CHRItSTIAN, FRANKLIN PIERCE, NORTH THURSTON, ROGERS OF PUYALLUP and WASHINGTON: 10 a.m. at Franklin Pierce Stadium, Parkland

BELLINGHAM, GRANTE FALLS, MOUNT VERNON and MERIDIAN: 1 p.m. at Bellingham High School

BREWSTER, CASHMERE, CHELAN, OKANOGAN, QUINCY and WARDEN: 5:15 p.m. at Cashmere High School

ANNIE WRIGHT, BLACK HILLS, RAYMOND-SOUTH BEND and TENINO: 6 p.m. at Tenino High School

---

