Seton Catholic football player Jacob Williams voted Washington High School Athlete of Week
Congratulations to Seton Catholic's Jacob Williams for being voted SBLive’s Washington High School Athlete of the Week for Nov. 25-Nov. 30!
Ever tried to tackle Williams, the school's all-time leading rusher? He is both strong and shifty. And in the WIAA Class 1A semifinals against Montesano, the senior rushed for 165 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 24 carries, and also had a 28-yard interception return for a touchdown in the third quarter of the team's 35-14 victory. He also rushed for 105 yards in Seton Catholic's title-game loss to Royal to finish with 1,902 yards this fall.
Williams received 52.3% of the vote, beating out Okanogan quarterback Carter Kuchenbuch, who finished second with 23.2%.
We are currently accepting Washington Athlete of the Week nominations. If you would like to nominate an athlete, please email athleteoftheweek@scorebooklive.com or message us on Twitter or Instagram at @sblivewa.
—
WASHINGTON NOMINEES
Titan Brody, Camas football: When the Papermakers needed to put away visiting Gonzaga Prep in the WIAA 4A semifinals, they went to the run game - and Brody responded with his second consecutive 100-yard game (101 yards, TD; receiving score) in the victory.
Steele Isaacs, Sumner football: Bellow running back rushed for a team 122 yards and two touchdowns, including the game-winning 8-yard score in the third overtime to send Spartans to first WIAA championship game in 47 years.
Benson Jenks, Royal football: Got the Knights rolling to the WIAA 1A championship game by catching a pair of touchdowns (15, 13 yards) from Lance Allred in the first half, then added an interception and sack on defense in 44-7 win over Cashmere.
Carter Kuchenbuch, Okanogan football: Boise State University commit led Bulldogs' rushing attack at quarterback with 255 yards and three touchdowns on 26 carries as Okanogan outlasted Freeman in the WIAA 2B semifinals in Wenatchee.
Preston Michel, Wilbur-Creston-Keller football: Senior running back rushed for a game-high 282 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 34 carries, and added eight tackles on defense in sending the Wildcats back to the WIAA 1B championship game by coming from behind to bea Naselle.
Sunny Nguyen, Tumwater football: Speedy receiver from Timberline caught a 60-yard touchdown pass, and ran 74 yards for another score as the Thunderbirds blanked Archbishop Murphy, 42-0, in the WIAA 2A semifinals.
Colin Shields, Napavine football: When it came time for the Tigers to pull away from host Asotin in the WIAA 2B semifinals, this tight end was in the middle of it - scoring on a 16-yard run, then catching an 11-yard touchdown in the third quarter. He finished with 134 rushing/receiving yards.
Bryce Smith, Bellevue football: Even as less than fully healthy (ankle), Smith made an impact on both sides for the Wolverines in a WIAA 3A semifinal win over Roosevelt. His 8-yard touchdown run gave Bellevue breathing room, and he picked off Dalton Anderson twice - all coming in second half.
Uriah Stringfield, O'Dea football: Rushed for a career-high 301 yards in the WIAA 3A semifinal win over Eastside Catholic, including runs of 50, 40 and 30 yards. His 18-yard carry on final series set up Fighting Irish's game-winning touchdown.
---