Stanwood football coach resigns days after team's 0-3 start, reported on-field incident
Jeff Scoma is no longer the Stanwood High School football coach, the Stanwood/Camano Island District announced Monday.
His abrupt resignation came days after the Spartans game at Oak Harbor (a 19-13 loss) where reports have surfaced about a post-game incident involving both teams. Both school districts have announced an ongoing investigation into the matter, according to an article in the Everett Herald.
SBLive WA's efforts to reach Scoma and Oak Harbor coach Marcus Hughes for comment about the incident were unsuccessful.
Mark Flickinger, the team's defensive coordinator, has been appointed Stanwood's interim coach for the remainder of the season. acoording to the Everett Herald.
"I appreciate the dedication and effort Coach Scoma has put into our program,” Stanwood athletic director Lauren Amundson said in a released statement. “We are committed to finding the next Spartan coach. "
A former youth coach in Bellevue, and varsity coach at La Conner High School for one season (2020), Scoma was hired in 2021 lead the Spartans, and found immediate success. They reached the Class 3A playoffs in his first season, losing to Eastside Catholic. A year later, they returned to the state playoff, this time reaching the quarterfinals.
After an injury-plagued 4-6 season last fall, Stanwood returned 20 of 22 starters, and figured to be one of the 3A Wesco favorites in 2024.
Instead, Stanwood had dropped games against Spanaway Lake, Sedro-Woolley and Oak Harbor to fall into a hole.