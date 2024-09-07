High School

Sumner edges Lake Stevens in OT: Live score, updates of Washington high school football kickoff (9/6/2024)

Follow live as defending Washington 4A champion Lake Stevens makes season debut on road at 4A SPSL favorite Sumner

Todd Milles

Lake Stevens' Kolton Matson led school to back to back WIAA Class 4A football championships in 2023 at Husky Stadium.
Lake Stevens' Kolton Matson led school to back to back WIAA Class 4A football championships in 2023 at Husky Stadium. / Photo by Vince Miller

Two-time defending Class 4A champion Lake Stevens opens the 2024 Washington high school football season Friday at Sumner in a matchup of top-three squads in the classification.

The two face off at 7 p.m. Pacific time. The game was streamed live on the NFHS Network (subscription only).

SBLive is tracking scores across the state of Washington through Week 1. Stay with us for the latest score and game updates from pregame to teardown. Refresh this post and scroll down for the latest.

FINAL: SUMNER 31, LAKE STEVENS 28

Refresh for the latest.

OVERTIME

FIELD GOAL, Lake Stevens: -- After a Matson interception, Spartans win it on a 35-yard boot from preseason all-state kicker Ferencz. (Sumner, 31-28)

FOURTH QUARTER

FIELD GOAL, Lake Stevens: -- On final play of regulation, Mooring boots through a 25-yard kick. (28-28; 0:00).

TOUCHDOWN, Sumner: -- Spartans take the lead back on a 50-yard run from Nabors. (Sumner, 28-25; 7:32).

TOUCHDOWN, Lake Stevens: -- Vikings back in the lead after this 29-yard run from Limar. (Lake Stevens, 25-21; 9:24).

THIRD QUARTER

TOUCHDOWN, Lake Stevens: -- Limar with the 1-yard run. (Sumner, 21-18; :35).

SECOND QUARTER

TOUCHDOWN, Sumner: -- Grounds extends lead on 21-catch from Donovan. (Sumner, 21-10; :41).

FIELD GOAL, Lake Stevens: -- Mooring connects on 26-yarder. (Sumner, 14-10; 8:42).

FIRST QUARTER

TOUCHDOWN, Sumner: -- Blocked punt recovery and Molina's 22-yard return for score gives Spartans lead. (Sumner, 14-7; 2:03).

TOUCHDOWN, Sumner: -- Donovan hits Slivar on 8-yard scoring pass to tie it. (7-7; 5:03).

TOUCHDOWN, Lake Stevens: -- Matson with the 3-yard keeper to give Vikings early lead. (Lake Stevens, 7-0, 9:12)

----

About Lake Stevens

Key players— OL Luke Baird, TE/LB Keegan Howard, WR Cannon Kennard, RB Jayshon Limar, QB Kolton Matson

About Sumner

Key players— TE Carter Cocke, LB Austin Glivar, RB Steele Isaacs, WR Braylon Pope, OL Luke Richardson

---

SBLIVE SPORTS LAUNCHES HIGH SCHOOL ON SI

High School On SI will serve as the premier destination for high school sports fans, delivering unparalleled coverage of high school athletics nationwide through in-depth stories, recruiting coverage, rankings, highlights and much more. The launch of a dedicated high school experience expands Sports Illustrated’s reach to even more local communities as fans can now truly follow athletes from “preps to the pros” on a single platform, bringing them closer to the action than ever before.For more information, visit si.com/high-school.

---

Published
Todd Miles

TODD MILLES

Home/Washington