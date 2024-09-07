Sumner edges Lake Stevens in OT: Live score, updates of Washington high school football kickoff (9/6/2024)
Two-time defending Class 4A champion Lake Stevens opens the 2024 Washington high school football season Friday at Sumner in a matchup of top-three squads in the classification.
The two face off at 7 p.m. Pacific time. The game was streamed live on the NFHS Network (subscription only).
SBLive is tracking scores across the state of Washington through Week 1. Stay with us for the latest score and game updates from pregame to teardown. Refresh this post and scroll down for the latest.
FINAL: SUMNER 31, LAKE STEVENS 28
Refresh for the latest.
OVERTIME
FIELD GOAL, Lake Stevens: -- After a Matson interception, Spartans win it on a 35-yard boot from preseason all-state kicker Ferencz. (Sumner, 31-28)
FOURTH QUARTER
FIELD GOAL, Lake Stevens: -- On final play of regulation, Mooring boots through a 25-yard kick. (28-28; 0:00).
TOUCHDOWN, Sumner: -- Spartans take the lead back on a 50-yard run from Nabors. (Sumner, 28-25; 7:32).
TOUCHDOWN, Lake Stevens: -- Vikings back in the lead after this 29-yard run from Limar. (Lake Stevens, 25-21; 9:24).
THIRD QUARTER
TOUCHDOWN, Lake Stevens: -- Limar with the 1-yard run. (Sumner, 21-18; :35).
SECOND QUARTER
TOUCHDOWN, Sumner: -- Grounds extends lead on 21-catch from Donovan. (Sumner, 21-10; :41).
FIELD GOAL, Lake Stevens: -- Mooring connects on 26-yarder. (Sumner, 14-10; 8:42).
FIRST QUARTER
TOUCHDOWN, Sumner: -- Blocked punt recovery and Molina's 22-yard return for score gives Spartans lead. (Sumner, 14-7; 2:03).
TOUCHDOWN, Sumner: -- Donovan hits Slivar on 8-yard scoring pass to tie it. (7-7; 5:03).
TOUCHDOWN, Lake Stevens: -- Matson with the 3-yard keeper to give Vikings early lead. (Lake Stevens, 7-0, 9:12)
About Lake Stevens
Key players— OL Luke Baird, TE/LB Keegan Howard, WR Cannon Kennard, RB Jayshon Limar, QB Kolton Matson
About Sumner
Key players— TE Carter Cocke, LB Austin Glivar, RB Steele Isaacs, WR Braylon Pope, OL Luke Richardson
