Sumner's game-saving defensive stop voted top Washington high school football play of Week 7
Defensive lineman Shaun Griffith stopped a two-point conversion play in Spartans' 14-12 win over Curtis
It's not always pretty when the Sumner High School offense takes the football field.
When it's not, often times it's the defense that saves the day.
That happened last Friday in a 4A SPSL showdown against Curtis when defensive lineman Shaun Griffith stopped a two-point conversion play in the final minutes of Sumner's 14-12 victory over the Vikings in University Place.
That defensive stop was voted the top Week 7 play around the state of Washington. It received 55.5% of the vote, edging out Mount Spokane's two-point conversion stop, which received 31.7%
Watch the top plays from Week 7 in the video player below.
---
Published