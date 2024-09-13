Sumner's game-winning field goal in OT voted top Washington high school football play of Week 1
Austin Ferencz's 35-yard boot took down two-time defending 4A champion Lake Stevens, 31-28
When you have a chance to knock off a defending WIAA champion, let placekicker Austin Ferencz have a crack at it.
His 35-yard field goal in overtime lifted then-No. 3 Sumner past two-time defending Class 4A champion Lake Stevens, 31-28, last Friday night - and was voted the top Week 1 play around the state of Washington.
It received 64.6% of the vote, edging out Lynden's late-game pass play, which received 34.4%.
Watch the top plays from Week 1 in the video player below.
