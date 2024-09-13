High School

Sumner's game-winning field goal in OT voted top Washington high school football play of Week 1

Austin Ferencz's 35-yard boot took down two-time defending 4A champion Lake Stevens, 31-28

Todd Milles

Sumner kicker Austin Ferencz is carried off the field after booting the game winning field goal in overtime in Spartans' wild win over Lake Stevens.
Sumner kicker Austin Ferencz is carried off the field after booting the game winning field goal in overtime in Spartans' wild win over Lake Stevens. / Photo by Vince Miller

When you have a chance to knock off a defending WIAA champion, let placekicker Austin Ferencz have a crack at it.

His 35-yard field goal in overtime lifted then-No. 3 Sumner past two-time defending Class 4A champion Lake Stevens, 31-28, last Friday night - and was voted the top Week 1 play around the state of Washington.

It received 64.6% of the vote, edging out Lynden's late-game pass play, which received 34.4%.

Watch the top plays from Week 1 in the video player below.

Published
Todd Miles

TODD MILLES

Home/Washington