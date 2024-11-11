Top 10 plays in Washington high school football, Week 10: Return here, return there - returns everywhere
State playoff berths were at stake in Week 10, and defenses and special-teams units stepped up in the moment for big plays.
SBLive compiled 10 of the best moments from across the state in games that took place Nov. 7-Nov. 9.
Want to submit a highlight? Tag or direct message us with your top plays on Twitter, Instagram or Facebook @SBLiveWA. Submissions are collected from each week’s slate of games through Sunday.
SBLive’s Top 10 plays of Week 10
10. Who says there is no defense played in eight-man football? With a state playoff on the line, Ocosta turned away a Tulalip Heritage's game-winning bid by knocking down a fourth-down pass from the 10-yard line with 34 seconds remaining to clinch a spot in WIAA Class 1B field.
9. Lynden is roaring into the Class 2A playoffs after overwhelming Nathan Hale in a Week 10 game. Defensive back Brody Price had the play of the game - a second-quarter 74-yard interception return for a touchdown, one of three picks the Lions' defense had in the game.
8. Kamiakin put together a massive third-quarter rally to erase a deficit against Moses Lake, and defensive back Michael Kori capped it with a grab-an-interception-over-a-receiver play and returning it 42 yards for a touchdown as the Braves are in the WIAA Class 4A playoffs.
7. The play mistakingly was waved off by an inadvertent whistle, but Elijah Durr's blocked field goal for Mount Tahoma against Mount Spokane with seconds remaining in the first half - and brother Joshua Durr's 77-yard return for what should have been a touchdown is worth making the list.
6. Richland grabbed a two-score lead against Yelm when quarterback Jackson Woodard connected with Colson Mackey on a slant and subsequent 64-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter as the Bombers registered a road victory to claim a spot in the WIAA Class 4A field.
5. Curtis' defensive back Parker Mady was an angry man against Glacier Peak, pulling down three interceptions (and catching a score). And his 38-yard pick-6 in the third quarter put the finishing touches on a 28-0 win to reach the WIAA Class 4A bracket.
4. Bellevue's Ryken Moon is a big play waiting to happen. And he cashed in against Shorecrest in a cutback 78-yard punt return for a touchdown early in the second quarter as the Wolverines wrapped up home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.
3. Of all the great plays Lincoln of Tacoma made in its Class 3A district win over Rainier Beach, the one that drew the biggest smiles from players was nose tackle James Ongosia's first career interception as he elevated to grab a screen pass in the third quarter.
2. In a Class 3A thriller appeared headed to overtime, Monroe won it on Logan Manson's blitz-beating pass to Jacob Jutte on the right seam. He broke away from two Bellarmine Prep defenders for the game-winning touchdown with 64 seconds remaining.
1. Ninth grader Maxten "Max" Cook has made a huge impact for Lake Stevens in the second half of the season, including his 84-yard kickoff return up the middle for a touchdown in the Vikings' lopsided Class 4A state play-in victory over Tahoma.
