Top 10 plays in Washington high school football, Week 11: One team turned own blocked field goal into a touchdown
Some players picked the best time of year - the WIAA playoffs - to lead their team to victory on heads-up plays.
SBLive compiled 10 of the best moments from across the state in games that took place Nov. 15-Nov. 16.
SBLive’s Top 10 plays of Week 11
10. Trailing much of the game, 2B Northeast champion Asotin had one drive - one final down - to save its season. And on fourth-and-2, QB Cody Ellis broke a tackle, then spun away on an 18-yard touchdown run with 84 seconds to go to lift the Panthers past Cle Elum-Roslyn.
9. What a job by Adna's defense in ending Liberty Bell's WIAA championship reign. With the Mountain Lions just outside the red zone in the final minutes, DE Jackson Knittle got his right hand up to deflect a pass - and NG Noah Bellem came down with game-sealing interception,
8. Not all game-winning touchdowns go according to plan. With Skyview near the Bothell goal-line, the Storm fumbled the ball into the end zone, but OL Maxwell Christensen alertly fell on it first for the game-winning score with two minutes remaining
7. Freeman's Nash McLean has made a living this season off splash plays - and posted another one in the Class 1A first-round win over Goldendale. He picked up a fumbled kickoff, ran right, cut back to the mddiel and broke away from a tackler for an 83-yard touchdown,
6. Still trailing King's in the final minutes, Life Christian Academy went to trickery - a delicate onside kick grounder by PK Julian Roso that was recovered by the kicker to give the Eagles the ball back. QB Jabez Boyd scored the game-winner with 30 seconds remaining.
5. As Decatur charged back in the second back, Mount Tahoma needed the scambling legs of QB Mikkah Cordero to put the Class 3A first-round game away. Running around to look for a receiver, he revesed field and scored on an 8-yard run with three minutes remaining.
4. Kolton Matson, Jayshon Limar and the Lake Stevens offense did the heavy lifting in erasing a two-touchdown deficit in the fourth quarter against Mead, but in the end, PK Lucas Mooring won it with his 21-yard field goal in a wild Class 4A first-round thriller.
3. Tri-Cities Prep has had its share of late-game drama, and its Class 2B opener with Toledo came down to the final play. The Jaguars won it on RB Jake Sherfey's 1-yard touchdown run off left guard to cap a crazy comeback.
2. Bellevue FB Max Jones is a man living in the middle. And with the offense sputtering in the early going, he took a handoff and went right up the gut 91 yards for the team's first touchdown in a Class 3A first-round win over Stanwood.
1. The bad new for Montesano - it had a field goal blocked against Omak. The good news is that Mason Rasmussen alertly picked up the live ball and dashed 29 yards for a touchdown instead as the Bulldogs advanced out of the Class 1A first round.
