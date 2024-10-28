Top 10 plays in Washington high school football, Week 8: Now that is a LONG interception return for a touchdown
There were long touchdown runs - and even one longer interception return for a score as showcased higlights in Week 8 of Washington high school football action.
SBLive compiled 10 of the best moments from across the state in games that took place Oct. 24-26.
Want to submit a highlight? Tag or direct message us with your top plays on Twitter, Instagram or Facebook @SBLiveWA. Submissions are collected from each week’s slate of games through Sunday.
SBLive’s Top 10 plays of Week 8
10. As Ridgeline was driving late in the first half, one of Landon Garner's pass became a hot potato - whizzing by one receiver, off another's hands and in the arms of Maverick Norman, who made a heads-up interception in the Wildcats' 30-21 win.
9. What a way to claim a 4A KingCo title! The Cougars got two quick passes to set up Diego Palomera Curiel's game-winning 30-yard field goal as time expired, lifiting Bothell past visiting Eastlake, 31-29.
8. What was expected to be a 2B Central showdown between Onalaska and Toledo turned out to be the Rodrigo Rodriguez show. The Loggers' running back had three first-half touchdowns, including this 48-yard scamper with 40 seconds remaining.
7. Jayden Woodland has his best game at Puyallup, starting with a big first quarter. After catching a touchdown pass on offense, he picked off a Curtis pass along the right sideline, and returned it 38 yards for another score just seconds later.
6. Trailing North Kitsap and facing a fourth down, Oak Harbor decided to go for broke. And the Wildcats cashed in on Connor Cash's 44-yard touchdown pass to Carson Lang, who hauled it in on an over-the-should catch between two defenders in the final minutes of a win.
5. You just cannot let Gig Harbor receiver D.J. Darling get behind a defense, or he will burn you. Sawyer Hayes did just that, finding the standout on a 53-yard scoring connection as the Tides put away Bellarmine Prep in a 3A PSL game.
4. Tumwater's big-play prowess in the 2A Evergreen title showdown with W.F. West was too much. Jaylin Nixon capped the Thunderbirds' big first half by squirting out of a pack, cutting right and taking a handoff 84 yards for a touchdown right before halftime.
3. Kennedy Catholic rolled to another 4A NPSL championship, and got an exciting performance from Jordan Noel, who caught a touchdown, then returned a punt 72 yards for another score in the Lancers' win over Kentridge in Burien.
2. Yes, there is still a Banchero terrorizing 3A Metro programs - except Paolo Banchero's little brother, Giulio, is doing it on the football field. The junior receiver caught a pass over a defender and ran 84 yards for a score in the Irish's league-clinching win over Roosevelt.
1. Sumner needed a play to break a close game open against Emerald Ridge - and sophomore defensive back Grady Hall delivered. He picked off a pass deep in the end zone and raced down the right sideline 104 yards for an interception early in the second half of the Spartans' win.
