High School

Top 10 plays in Washington high school football, Week 8: Now that is a LONG interception return for a touchdown

Sumner sophomore Grady Hall registered a 104-yard scoring return in the team's 4A SPSL win over Emerald Ridge

Todd Milles

Top 10 high school football Week 8 highlights in Washington
Top 10 high school football Week 8 highlights in Washington /

There were long touchdown runs - and even one longer interception return for a score as showcased higlights in Week 8 of Washington high school football action.

SBLive compiled 10 of the best moments from across the state in games that took place Oct. 24-26.

Want to submit a highlight? Tag or direct message us with your top plays on TwitterInstagram or Facebook @SBLiveWA. Submissions are collected from each week’s slate of games through Sunday.

---

SBLive’s Top 10 plays of Week 8

10. As Ridgeline was driving late in the first half, one of Landon Garner's pass became a hot potato - whizzing by one receiver, off another's hands and in the arms of Maverick Norman, who made a heads-up interception in the Wildcats' 30-21 win.

9. What a way to claim a 4A KingCo title! The Cougars got two quick passes to set up Diego Palomera Curiel's game-winning 30-yard field goal as time expired, lifiting Bothell past visiting Eastlake, 31-29.

8. What was expected to be a 2B Central showdown between Onalaska and Toledo turned out to be the Rodrigo Rodriguez show. The Loggers' running back had three first-half touchdowns, including this 48-yard scamper with 40 seconds remaining.

7. Jayden Woodland has his best game at Puyallup, starting with a big first quarter. After catching a touchdown pass on offense, he picked off a Curtis pass along the right sideline, and returned it 38 yards for another score just seconds later.

6. Trailing North Kitsap and facing a fourth down, Oak Harbor decided to go for broke. And the Wildcats cashed in on Connor Cash's 44-yard touchdown pass to Carson Lang, who hauled it in on an over-the-should catch between two defenders in the final minutes of a win.

5. You just cannot let Gig Harbor receiver D.J. Darling get behind a defense, or he will burn you. Sawyer Hayes did just that, finding the standout on a 53-yard scoring connection as the Tides put away Bellarmine Prep in a 3A PSL game.

4. Tumwater's big-play prowess in the 2A Evergreen title showdown with W.F. West was too much. Jaylin Nixon capped the Thunderbirds' big first half by squirting out of a pack, cutting right and taking a handoff 84 yards for a touchdown right before halftime.

3. Kennedy Catholic rolled to another 4A NPSL championship, and got an exciting performance from Jordan Noel, who caught a touchdown, then returned a punt 72 yards for another score in the Lancers' win over Kentridge in Burien.

2. Yes, there is still a Banchero terrorizing 3A Metro programs - except Paolo Banchero's little brother, Giulio, is doing it on the football field. The junior receiver caught a pass over a defender and ran 84 yards for a score in the Irish's league-clinching win over Roosevelt.

1. Sumner needed a play to break a close game open against Emerald Ridge - and sophomore defensive back Grady Hall delivered. He picked off a pass deep in the end zone and raced down the right sideline 104 yards for an interception early in the second half of the Spartans' win.

---

Published
Todd Miles
TODD MILLES

Home/Washington