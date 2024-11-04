Top 10 plays in Washington high school football, Week 9: Early-game explosive plays, late defensive stops top list
With playoff berths on the line, standouts made game-saving defensive plays - and game-changing long scoring plays in Week 9 to close out the regular season of Washington high school football.
SBLive compiled 10 of the best moments from across the state in games that took place Oct. 31-Nov. 2.
---
SBLive’s Top 10 plays of Week 9
10. With a do-or-die playoff spot at stake coming out of the 3A PSL, Capital's Greigh Bulloch picked off Gig Harbor's game-tying two-point conversion pass in the final minute to preserve the Cougars' 15-13 win.
9. Oak Harbor caught the Monroe defense at a standstill on Carson Lang's 3-yard touchdown sweep in overtime. But when the Bearcats went back to that well to try and win the game on a two-point conversion - the Bearcats were ready.
8. In a 4A Mid-Columbia Conference game for the No. 2 playoffs seed, Richland's Samuel Amaya drilled a game-winning 27-yard field goal with 47.9 seconds remaining in the Bombers' 21-20 victory at Lampson Stadium.
7. On fourth-and-15 in the fourth quarter, Camas rolled the dice from the Skyview 29-yard line. Jake Davidson laid a perfect pass in between two defenders to Chase McGee down the right sideline for 26 yards, setting up the Papermakers' decisive touchdown.
6. La Center opened its 1A Trico showdown against Seton Catholic with a bang - an 89-yard kickoff return for a touchdown by Houston Coyle (followed by recovering the ensuing onside kick) as the Wildcats built a two-touchdown lead, but lost 29-22.
5. When you are trailing and need a big momentum shift, give the ball to Keegan Mallon. Mead did with 31/2 minutes remaining, and the running back started right and broke up the middle for a 56-yard touchdown run that helped the Panthers overcome Shadle Park.
4. Right now, Luke Parker has the magic touch at quarterback for a rising Puyallup offense. He showed that off against Yelm, connecting with Nathan Toomey down the left sideline for a 94-yard touchdown connection in the Vikings' victory.
3. Arlington linebacker Jace Graham was the hammer to the nail in Lake Stevens' coffin with his 29-yard interception return for a touchdown early in the fourth quarter as the Eagles snapped the Vikings' 63-game Wesco winning streak.
2. Mount Tahoma's Jonny Comoza had a big day against his former school, including a highlight 86t-yard touchdown run in the second quarter in which he broke through the middle of the line - then broke free from two Lakes defenders at the 30-yard line in helping hand the Lancers their first loss.
1. Archbishop Murphy's Javen Latta turned a potential Sehome scoring drive into his own untouched 102-yard interception return for a touchdown as the Wildcats finished the fal as co-2A Northwest champions with Lynden and Anacortes.
---